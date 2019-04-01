Vehicles line up to board B.C. Ferries sailing at Tsawwassen. (Black Press Media)

B.C. Ferries Commissioner proposes 2.3% limit on fare increases

Public can comment on price cap until June 30

Moderate inflation and saving fuel costs with liquefied natural gas should allow B.C. Ferries to keep its annual fare increases to a maximum of 2.3 per cent in the next five years, B.C. Ferries Commissioner Sheldon Stoilen has recommended.

The regulator for B.C.’s coastal ferry service has until September to set the final rate cap, and public input is being accepted until June 30. Submissions can be emailed info@bcferrycommission.ca or mailed to Office of the B.C. ferry Commissioner, P.O. Box 9279, Victoria B.C. V8W 9J7.

The new cap replaces the 1.9 per cent cap, which B.C. Ferries did not reach in fare increases during the past five-year performance term.

more to come…

