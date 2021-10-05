FILE – A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on Sept. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

FILE – A physical distancing sign is seen during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver on Sept. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. education ministry forms committee to advise on vaccine mandates in schools

The education ministry is pulling together a committee to look at the issue of vaccine mandates in schools, according to the B.C. health minister.

“We know there is a desire expressed by people in school communities for mandates in education and as such the education ministry… immediately convening an advisory committee,”

said Health Minister Adrian Dix on Tuesday (Oct. 5).

Whether or not that would result in any province-wide COVID vaccine mandate for teachers and other educational staff is unclear. Dix said that the committee would work with partners in the education sphere to “develop common principles, standards and guidelines to support boards with the potential implementation of vaccine mandates.”

Dix said that the committee will provide materials to school boards who “wish to explore vaccine policy independently.”

Masks are already mandates for K-12 students, teachers, staff and visiting adults in B.C. schools.

READ MORE: Masks mandatory for all K-12 students in B.C. schools as of today

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. to offer 3rd COVID shot to 100K more immunocompromised people
Next story
71 cats seized by SPCA from rural B.C. property

Just Posted

Thompson-Nicola Regional District Area E director Sally Watson, left, with TNRD Capital Projects and Facilities manager Ian Dalgleish and 70 Mile House Community Club chairman Ken Huber posed for the handing over of the keys ceremony when phase 1 of the community hall upgrades neared completion. (Ken Alexander photo- submitted).
Community Club seeks to fundraise for Phase 2

Cariboo Regional District Board. (Submitted photo)
Solar panels considered for South Cariboo Rec Centre

The Stone Bear Gallery on First Street serves as both Vance Theoret’s showroom and workshop. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Soapstone carver finds bear-able niche

The Free Press has moved to downtown.
Update: Free Press phone lines are down