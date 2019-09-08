B.C. care homes urged to let seniors in care homes buy high-dose flu shot: report

Seniors count for 70 per cent of influenza-related hospitalizations

A seniors advocacy group is calling on care homes to make high-dose flu vaccines available to purchase for seniors living in longterm care.

The move comes as Australia grapples with a deadly flu outbreak that’s killed 400 people and experts warn Canada could face a similar crisis come fall.

Seniors count for 70 per cent of influenza-related hospitalizations and 90 per cent of influenza-related deaths, the organization said.

“As we brace for a rough flu season, it is vital that we take all precautions to protect our most vulnerable population,” said BC Care Providers CEO Daniel Fontaine in a news release.

“The high-dose flu vaccine is our best shot at keeping seniors safe and out of hospital.”

The high-dose flu vaccine is recommended by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization for adults aged 65 years and old. This version of the vaccine which contains four times the amount of antigen as the standard.

