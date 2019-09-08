FILE. (freestockphotos.biz)

B.C. care homes urged to let seniors in care homes buy high-dose flu shot: report

Seniors count for 70 per cent of influenza-related hospitalizations

A seniors advocacy group is calling on care homes to make high-dose flu vaccines available to purchase for seniors living in longterm care.

The move comes as Australia grapples with a deadly flu outbreak that’s killed 400 people and experts warn Canada could face a similar crisis come fall.

Seniors count for 70 per cent of influenza-related hospitalizations and 90 per cent of influenza-related deaths, the organization said.

“As we brace for a rough flu season, it is vital that we take all precautions to protect our most vulnerable population,” said BC Care Providers CEO Daniel Fontaine in a news release.

“The high-dose flu vaccine is our best shot at keeping seniors safe and out of hospital.”

The high-dose flu vaccine is recommended by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization for adults aged 65 years and old. This version of the vaccine which contains four times the amount of antigen as the standard.

ALSO READ: B.C. introduces more efficient waitlists, choices for seniors care homes

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wedge-shaped marine heat wave blankets B.C.’s west coast, concerning scientists

Just Posted

Collision on the intersection of Hwy 97 and Exeter Station Road in 100 Mile

Emergency services are on-site

BC Supreme Court grants Tsilhqot’in injunction to stop exploratory drilling by Taseko

The outcome of the Tsilhqot’in Nation’s court case regarding infringement of Aboriginal rights will need to be decided first, judge said

New Democrats select a new candidate for Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo riding

Dock Currie, a second-year law student at TRU will be acclaimed as the candidate

Eclectica Choir preparing for upcoming season

‘Our repertoire this season will cover many eclectic styles’

Keeping bees in the Cariboo: Local producers bring awareness to honey fraud

Sticky Fingers Honey shines light on honey fraud by participating in data sampling initiative

VIDEO: Kelowna man takes senior pug on six-hour cruise down B.C. trail

Neither Georgia’s age nor her disability prevented her enjoyment of the trip

Wedge-shaped marine heat wave blankets B.C.’s west coast, concerning scientists

So far, the warm expanse has been held offshore by cold water welling from the ocean depths

‘Neither rare nor unusual’: 3,600 cases of students with disabilities excluded in B.C.

About 27 per cent of the 3,610 instances were a full day of exclusion

Dorian still slamming eastern Canada at hurricane force

Dorian hit near Halifax, ripping roofs off apartment buildings, toppling a construction crane, uprooting trees

Lightning lights up B.C. skies in Lower Mainland, Interior

Warnings issued for parts of the province

Langley teen whose overdose was broadcast on social media laid to rest

A call for justice for Carson Crimeni at internment service

Twice laid off due to sawmill closings, B.C. worker ready for a new career

Analysts expect the industry will see a lot more bad news before there’s much good news

They the North: Raptors coach Nick Nurse happy to share spotlight with Andreescu

Toronto Raptors tweeted their congratulations to Andreescu with a photo of a No. 1 Raptors jersey

‘You don’t have to do this:’ Prince George man tells black bear as it tries to drown him

Brandon Lattie survived the incident with help from a passerby and her dog

Most Read