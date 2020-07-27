As temperatures increase the Cariboo Fire Centre is anticipating drier conditions and reminding the public to conduct burning responsibly. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Anticipating drier conditions, burn responsibly says Cariboo Fire Centre

Cariboo region under heat warning

As the temperatures heat up in the region, the Cariboo Fire Centre is expecting drier conditions and reminds the public to be careful.

Read more: Heat warning continues for the Cariboo region

“We would like to remind the public that if you are conducting Category 2 open burning in the Central Cariboo, Quesnel or 100 Mile Fire Zones you must ensure you are doing it responsibly,” said communications specialist Jessica Mack.

This means creating a fuel break around the burn area, having firefighting hand tools, monitoring the open burn at all times, having water readily accessible and to never burn in windy conditions.

The Chilcotin Fire Zone continues to prohibit Category 2 open fires.

Throughout the entire Cariboo’s jurisdiction, Category 3 open fires are prohibited, however campfires continue to be allowed.

Anyone using a campfire, must ensure that it is cold to the touch before leaving, a fire guard is around it (ideally mineral soil) and there is a shovel or rake nearby with access to water.

Mack said currently the CFC sits well below the 10-year average with how many fires have occurred this fire season and the CFC thanks the public for their contribution to that.

To date there have been 31 wildfires with 45 hectares burned and the 10-year average is 96 wildfires with 30, 412 hectares burned.

“We continue to monitor the current conditions, including the precipitation, forecasted weather and the fire danger rating to determine what type of prohibitions should be in place,” Mack added.

It is recommended to check the bcwildfire.ca website for the most updated wildfire activity and current burning restrictions.

If you see smoke or would like to report a wildfire, call 1 800-663-5555 or *5555 on your cellphone.

Read more: BC Wildfire Service partially rescinds ban of open burning in Cariboo Fire Centre


news@wltribune.com
bc wildfiresCariboo

