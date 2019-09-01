Annual Parkinson SuperWalk set for Sept. 7 at Centennial Park, starting at 1 p.m.

Philip Konrad and his wife, Barb, at the Second Annual Parkinson SuperWalk at Centennial Park in 100 Mile House. This year’s walk will be held on September 7, at 1 p.m., in Centennial Park. File Photo.

Communities across British Columbia will be working towards a similar goal.

That goal is to raise money for the approximately 13,000 people living in the province with Parkinson’s.

For the fourth year in a row, 100 Mile House is hosting The Parkinson SuperWalk on Sept. 7 at Centennial Park, starting at 1 p.m.

“There are roughly 20 other communities that participate in the Parkinson SuperWalk,” said event organizer, Philip Konrad, who is living with Parkinson’s disease.

Last year, the community raised $2,000 for the Parkinson Society B.C. Konrad said, each year, the fundraiser has roughly 40 participants in attendance. All of the proceeds are given back to the Parkinson society.

“All of the participants have to register,” said Konrad. “In case they decided to make a charitable donation, registering will get them an income tax receipt.”

Entertainment will be included, with Lydia McLelland and Sweet Chariot performing. Refreshments will also be available after the event.

Konrad said people can make donations to the organization by bringing a printable pledge form and funds to the walk location or online at www.parkinson.bc.ca/superwalk. The printable forms can be found at the same site.

“I was diagnosed in 2011,” said Konrad. “Some people become devastated, but there is still a lot of living to do, if or when it affects you. So, (I) consider it a challenge.”

