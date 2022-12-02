The Spirit of British Columbia has been stalled due to a mechanical error. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Spirit of British Columbia has been stalled due to a mechanical error. (Black Press Media file photo)

Anchor issue causing BC Ferries delays between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Spirit of British Columbia drops anchor off Mayne Island

A BC Ferries vessel unexpectedly dropped anchor near Mayne Island.

The 1 p.m. sailing between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen is moving again after the Spirit of British Columbia experienced starboard anchor issues.

Passengers on board reported on social media that the vessel unexpectedly dropped anchor on Friday (Dec. 2).

On board, Bob Ransford tweeted passengers were experiencing strong “shuddering” as the crew tried to resolve the situation.

The 3 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen was cancelled as well as the 5 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay. The 7 p.m. sailing from Tsawwassen and the 9 p.m. sailing from Swartz Bay are at risk of being cancelled.

ALSO READ: BC Ferries cancels sailings between Greater Victoria, mainland

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCFerries

Previous story
B.C. COVID response praised for ‘nimbleness,’ despite lack of public trust: review
Next story
University of Victoria shooting threat found on bathroom wall sparks evacuation

Just Posted

Erik De Vries is settling into his new role as director for the Cariboo Regional District. (Photo submitted)
New CRD Area L director settling into role

Around a dozen members of Tsq’escen First Nation attended an equine therapy clinic at Halfway Ranch. (Jennifer Bolster photo)
White Feather Family Centre raises awareness on addiction

Mount Timothy is gearing up to open with snow carpeting the mountain. (Launna Groves photo)
Mount Timothy set to open in time for Christmas

Santa will be in town on Saturday morning for breakfast with the children of 100 Mile House. (Black Press file photo)
Breakfast with Santa on this Saturday