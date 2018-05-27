Allie Lake wildfire estimate updated to 2,020 hectares after more accurate estimate

Winds expected to pick up in the afternoon

There are now 130 firefighting personnel on the Allie Lake wildfire scene. The BC Wildfire Service also has a new estimate on the fire’s size.

“We have a new estimate of the fire that actually has reduced the size but that’s simply because it’s a more accurate estimate,” said Heather Rice, fire information officer.

The new estimate is 2,020 hectares.

Rice also said winds picked up yesterday, challenging the efforts of the firefighters. Air skimmers were brought out to assist helicopter bucketing on the north flank of the fire.

The weather forecast for May 27 is very similar with winds expected to pick up in the afternoon and can possibly reach 50 kilometres an hour coming from the southwest.

“So that will continue to possibly push the fire in a northeasterly direction but we are forcing our efforts on that northeastern head of the fire to try and keep it at its current size,” said Rice.

There is still a restriction in place, as well as evacuation alerts and orders.

