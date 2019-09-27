Category 3 fires are now allowed in the Cariboo following a decrease in the risk of wildfires this season. Angie Mindus photo.

All fire bans lifted with arrival of cool weather in Cariboo Fire Centre

Category 3 ban lifted due to a decrease in wildfire risk

Effective at noon on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, Category 3 open fires will once again be allowed throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre’s jurisdiction, due to weather conditions and a decreased wildfire risk in the region.

Campfires and Category 2 open burns are already allowed in the Cariboo Fire Centre’s area.

Anyone wishing to light a Category 3 open fire must obtain a burn registration number ahead of time by calling 1-888 797-1717.

A Category 3 open fire is described as:

* any fire larger than two metres high by three metres wide;

* three or more consecutively burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide;

* one or more burning windrows; or

* stubble or grass burning over an area greater than 0.2 hectares.

Read More: Fall is in the air in the Cariboo, snow on the way for the Chilcotin

The public is reminded to observe local site conditions along with current and predicted weather forecasts prior to conducting such activities.

Anyone who lights, fuels or makes use of open fire must comply with the Environmental Management Act and Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation.

There are recent changes to the Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation that can be reviewed at: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/air/air-pollution/smoke-burning/regulations/openburningregulation

People are also required to check local venting conditions prior to ignition. Venting reports can be found online, along with an interactive map of venting index zones and the current venting index: http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/epd/epdpa/venting/

Burning anything other than clean woody debris requires a permit or approval from the Ministry of Environment.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call *5555 on a cellphone or 1 800 663-5555 toll-free.

For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, visit: www.bcwildfire.ca


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Mayor hopes guilty verdict brings closure to family of murdered Oak Bay girls
Next story
Environment Canada calls for chances of snow on B.C. highways this weekend

Just Posted

All fire bans lifted with arrival of cool weather in Cariboo Fire Centre

Category 3 ban lifted due to a decrease in wildfire risk

100 Mile House Wranglers get mixed results on first long road trip

‘The kids got to know each other a little bit more’

Missoula Children’s Theatre returns to 100 Mile House for The Snow Queen

Around 60 local kids were in the production

Support group for disabled women, caregivers starting up in 100 Mile House

“A lot of times people with disabilities are kind of forgotten”

Safeway donates non-perishables to help ease food bank shortages

Safeway donated a skid full of juice boxes and two carts of hampers to the Food Bank Society

Fashion Fridays: Outfits to look taller and slimmer

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Daughter of man charged in Abbotsford nurse attack says she warned hospital of danger

Jen Goodkey pleads for help and warns that her father is ‘very dangerous’ while in state of psychosis

VIDEO: Teens gather en masse across Canada to demand drastic climate action

Greta Thunberg says if adults are mocking kids, they must feel threatened

RCMP to release report today on B.C. homicides that sparked massive manhunt

Police have said Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod died from self-inflicted gun wounds

Rural grant program will be back next year, John Horgan vows

B.C. premier says mill closures are urgent priority

Mayor hopes guilty verdict brings closure to family of murdered Oak Bay girls

Andrew Berry found guilty of second-degree murder of his two daughters

Environment Canada calls for chances of snow on B.C. highways this weekend

A cold airmass is settling over B.C. Interior and will persist through the weekend

RCMP put brakes on notorious B.C. highway driver

‘Okanagan Bob’ slapped with licence suspension, hefty fines

‘We’ll keep him in our hearts:’ Dog dies after plunging off Vancouver Island cliff

Nikki Bigger will leave the Cowichan Valley with a broken heart and without Frankie.

Most Read