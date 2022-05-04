(File photo)

(File photo)

Alert ready system test coming for B.C., Alberta, Yukon this afternoon

Cell phones across B.C. will ring out at 1:55 p.m. for the test

At 1:55 p.m. (PT) today, B.C. will send out a test of the Alert Ready emergency broadcast system.

The alert will go to mobile phones across the province. It will cause an emergency tone and deliver a notification on cell phone lock screens that indicate no action is required — people should not call emergency service lines to ask questions or complain about the alert as those lines need to be free to assist people in actual emergencies.

READ MORE: B.C. 911 calls surge with tips, complaints after Amber Alert issued

Cell phones must be turned on, connected to mobile networks and have up-to-date software to receive the alerts.

On May 3, the B.C. provincial government announced that the Alert Ready system would be expanded to include flood and wildfire evacuations. Previously, the system was reserved for Amber Alerts, earthquakes and tsunami warnings.

“While it’s important to remember that public emergency alerting is intended to complement, but not replace, emergency alerting already performed by Emergency Management B.C. and local governments, broadcast intrusive alerts have unique advantages with their reach and impact,” Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said.

Alert Ready was used last year to deliver 173 warnings across Canada for wildfires, tornadoes, flash floods, Amber Alerts, civil emergencies, police emergencies and drinking water warnings.

Here is a list of local times the alert will be sent out:

Alberta — 1:55 p.m.

British Columbia — 1:55 p.m.

New Brunswick — 10:55 a.m.

Newfoundland and Labrador — 10:55 a.m.

Northwest Territories — 9:55 a.m.

Nunavut — 2 p.m.

Prince Edward Island — 12:55 p.m.

Saskatchewan — 1:55 p.m.

Yukon — 1:55 p.m.

Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba and Nova Scotia are not participating.

–With files from the Canadian Press

READ MORE: B.C. expanding TV, radio alerts to cover flood and fire evacuations

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Emergency alert system

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Wildfire reaches 20 hectares in size near Merritt
Next story
Plant for pollinators to get ahead of No Mow May, says Nature Conservancy of Canada

Just Posted

Open burning ban
Category 3 burning ban in effect for 100 Mile Forest District

100 Mile Fire Rescue members work to fully extinguish a van intentionally lit on fire near the South Cariboo Visitor’s Centre. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Woman arrested in connection with van fire near South Cariboo Visitor Centre

In 1992, a beaver dam burst, flooding the railway tracks near Lac La Hache and causing the engine and five cars to derail. No one was hurt in the incident. (100 Mile Free Press Historical photo)
ARCHIVES: Train derailed in 1992 by burst beaver dam

Trish Chung, Demian Pettman and Kerry Tunnacliffe took some time out Friday to sing together outside the Parkside Art Gallery. The women hope to bring more people together for a monthly sing-a-long. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Trio celebrates Earth Day with song