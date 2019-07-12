Alberta seeks to intervene in B.C.’s appeal to Supreme Court on energy projects

The Alberta government says it has filed a notice of intervention in B.C.’s appeal to the top court

Alberta wants to have its say when British Columbia goes to the Supreme Court for a ruling on who is in charge of interprovincial projects like pipelines.

The Alberta government says it has filed a notice of intervention in B.C.’s appeal to the top court.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the B.C. Court of Appeal made it clear in its May ruling that the federal government, not the provinces, has sole authority over projects that cross provincial boundaries.

ALSO READ: Trudeau visits Alberta pipeline site, says national unity not under threat

Kenney says the B.C. court action is a bid to limit Alberta’s oil resources from getting to the coast and, from there, fetching a better price overseas.

Alberta and B.C. have been battling for years over energy issues, particularly the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Alberta has already passed a law allowing it to cut existing oil shipments to B.C. in retaliation if it so chooses, which British Columbia is also challenging in court.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man faces 12 charges related to underage sex assault and child porn

Just Posted

A magical time in 100 Mile House

Children were treated with a magic show at the local library branch

100 Mile House under-16 fastball team capture fourth in provincial tournament

The 100 Mile N’ Hour under-16 boys had a crazy ball season.… Continue reading

100 Mile House under-14 team strikes gold in provincial fastpitch championships

100 Mile beat a team from Prince George 18-6 for the gold medal

Big Rock Ranch’s first annual Family Sunday Funday was a huge success

The event saw 150 people attend and raised $600 in donations for Big Brothers Big Sisters

South Cariboo organizations stress the importance of mental health

“We are encouraging a mind-shift and looking at the supports people can access and getting to a place where it’s okay to ask for help or offer it.”

VIDEO: Demolition crew topples defunct surge tower at B.C. hydroelectric project

Towers were in operation from 1947 to 2018, and protected 1.8-km long penstocks

Two southern resident orcas missing as experts fear for the population

Centre for Whale Research says one whale each is missing from the J and K pods

B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger

‘An extreme crisis for our sacred salmon’: B.C. rockslide threatens First Nations’ food security

A ‘state of emergency’ is threatening Indigenous communities along the Fraser River, they say

Trudeau visits Alberta pipeline site, says national unity not under threat

It has been almost a month since the feds re-approved the Trans Mountain expansion

Salmon Arm to fine panhandlers $50 as a last resort

Councillors say intention of street solicitation bylaw is not to criminalize poverty

First Nations to own portion of northern B.C. coal terminal as Canada divests

Canada sells 90 per cent of Prince Rupert’s Ridley Island Terminal

B.C. woman’s ‘Red Dress’ for missing, murdered Indigenous woman interrupts mail delivery

Wendy Chambers received a note that said the red dress hanging in her door was impeding Canada Post delivery

B.C. family sees financial and emotional toll in childhood cancer treatment

Mother of three-year-old Ella discovered EI only allows for 35 weeks despite two years of chemo

Most Read