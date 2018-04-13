500 Hectare burn planned 70 kilometres west of 100 Mile

Burn to take place on the eastern bank of the Fraser River

A 500-hectare prescribed burn is planned in the Crows Bar area between April 16 and April 30, weather and site conditions permitting, according to The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

The purpose of the burn is to help restore native grassland ecosystems in the area, according to the Ministry and it will cover about 500 hectares on the eastern bank of the Fraser River (across from the Churn Creek Protected Area), about 70 kilometres west of 100 Mile House and about 50 kilometres northwest of Clinton.

Smoke from this controlled fire may be visible from nearby communities, according to the Ministry, adding that BC Wildfire Service firefighters from the Cariboo Fire Centre will assist with this project and will carefully monitor the fire at all times.

The burn will be planned and managed by a certified “burn boss,” responsible for ensuring that the initial burn conditions are favourable and that the fire is fully extinguished once the prescribed burn is completed.

Research has shown that fires used to be much more common in the Cariboo resulting in more open grasslands

Related: Fires used to be much more common according to UBC research

The reintroduction of managed, low-intensity ground fires to these grasslands is intended to restore and maintain traditional grassland plant communities that are native to these areas, according to the release.

“These types of planned fires also reduce accumulations of flammable material (fuel management), leading to a decreased risk of significant wildfires.”

The burn is part of an ongoing ecosystem restoration program administered by the provincial government through the Cariboo’s Ecosystem Restoration Steering Committee, in consultation with First Nations, local ranchers, forest licensees, outdoors organizations, the Fraser Basin Council, the B.C. Wildlife Federation and the Cariboo-Chilcotin Conservation Society, according to the release.

Previous story
Judge denies proposed class action lawsuit against BC Liberals
Next story
VIDEO: Swimming beaver caught on camera at B.C. university

Just Posted

500 Hectare Burn planned 70 kilometres west of 100 Mile

Burn to take place on the eastern bank of the Fraser River

Brad Marchand and Sean Avery

A weekly sports column by the 100 Mile Free Press

Canim Lake Band elects new chief

Helen Henderson will remain councillor until she transitions into chief on May 2

Local man victim of service scam

RCMP, Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre provide tips

Grass fire near Forest Grove on Wednesday, April 11

Luckily a member of the fire department just happened to drive by

VIDEO: 2 young B.C. pals spearhead autism awareness campaign

Two boys with autism spearhead campaign at Langley’s Dorothy Peacock Elementary

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Judge denies proposed class action lawsuit against BC Liberals

The suit claimed the former government unjustly enriched itself by spending taxes on partisan ads

VIDEO: Swimming beaver caught on camera at B.C. university

Footage shows the critter hanging out in a pool of water and cleaning itself at the water’s edge

Man killed in Calgary police standoff was from B.C.

Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said 25-year-old man was identified through dental records

Road restrictions impact hay deliveries to ranchers hit by 2017 wildfires

Ranchers facing hay shortages are dealing with road restrictions slowing down the delivery of hay

VIDEO: 79-year-old B.C. man fights Parkinson’s with boxing

Bob Browning on sparring with the disease

Video: Will Ferrell treated after rollover freeway crash

The 50-year-old comedy actor was in a crash on Interstate 5 in the Los Angeles area

Convicted killer Paul Bernardo faces weapons possession charge

Bernardo is known for brutally attacking 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy and 15-year-old Kristen French

Most Read