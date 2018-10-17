File photo.

392 of 28,890 eligible voters have cast ballots so far, says Cariboo Regional District

The last chance to vote is on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Cariboo Regional District is reporting 392 out of 28,890 eligible voters have voted in the CRD general election as of Wednesday afternoon.

The last chance to vote is on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To find a polling station near you, go to cariboord.ca/elections. Municipal and school district polling stations may differ from CRD stations.

Voting stations are available in Electoral Areas C and I for the North Cariboo Airport Service referendum, even though those Electoral Area Directors have been acclaimed. Find referendum polling stations at cariboord.ca/airports. Voters in Areas A and B can vote for the election and referendum at the same locations.

Other important points:

  • Remember to bring two pieces of identification when you go to vote.
  • Non-resident property electors, where more than one person owns the property, must bring the signatures of a majority of the owners. You must also bring a completed non-resident property owner form with you.
  • Mail ballot voting is available until Oct. 18. Mail ballots can be picked up and dropped off in-person and do not have to be mailed. Visit cariboord.ca/elections for details.
  • Contact information for candidates is posted at bc.localelections.ca.
  • When the polls close on Oct. 20, unofficial election results will be posted at bc.localelections.ca/results.
  • For more election information, visit cariboord.ca/government/elections or call the CRD at 250-392-3351 or 1-800-665-1636.

