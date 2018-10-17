392 of 28,890 eligible voters have cast ballots so far, says Cariboo Regional District

The last chance to vote is on Saturday, Oct. 20, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Cariboo Regional District is reporting 392 out of 28,890 eligible voters have voted in the CRD general election as of Wednesday afternoon.

To find a polling station near you, go to cariboord.ca/elections. Municipal and school district polling stations may differ from CRD stations.

Voting stations are available in Electoral Areas C and I for the North Cariboo Airport Service referendum, even though those Electoral Area Directors have been acclaimed. Find referendum polling stations at cariboord.ca/airports. Voters in Areas A and B can vote for the election and referendum at the same locations.

Other important points:

Remember to bring two pieces of identification when you go to vote.

Non-resident property electors, where more than one person owns the property, must bring the signatures of a majority of the owners. You must also bring a completed non-resident property owner form with you.

Mail ballot voting is available until Oct. 18. Mail ballots can be picked up and dropped off in-person and do not have to be mailed. Visit cariboord.ca/elections for details.

Contact information for candidates is posted at bc.localelections.ca.

When the polls close on Oct. 20, unofficial election results will be posted at bc.localelections.ca/results.

For more election information, visit cariboord.ca/government/elections or call the CRD at 250-392-3351 or 1-800-665-1636.

