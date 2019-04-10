31 ducks found dead in Tsawwassen were malnourished

Environment Canada says birds died of natural causes, possibly because of poor weather

The ducks were discovered floating in February by the Tsatsu Shores condos in Tsawwassen. (Black Press Media file photo)

The death of 31 ducks discovered on Tsawwassen First Nation lands was the result of malnutrition.

Environment Canada conducted a necropsy and extensive water testing, the first nation said Wednesday, and found no hazardous substances.

The ducks were found floating in a body of water by the Tsatsu Shores condos in Tsawwassen in February.

“No other indicators were present that would account for the emaciation, with no foreign objects found inside the birds,” according to the release.

Scientists concluded the birds died of natural causes because of a lack of nutrition, possibly made worse by unusually poor weather that month.

