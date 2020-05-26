(The Canadian Press)

28 soldiers test positive for COVID-19 after working in Ontario care homes

Nearly 1,700 military members are working in ong-term care homes overwhelmed by COVID-19

The Canadian Armed Forces is reporting a dramatic increase in the number of military personnel who have contracted COVID-19 while working in long-term care facilities in Ontario and Quebec.

A total of 28 service members deployed in such facilities have tested positive for the respiratory illness, the military said in a statement Thursday. That compared with only five who had been found to have caught COVID-19 last week.

Military officials had previously indicated they were only to provide such updated numbers every two weeks. The Armed Forces now says it will publish a daily update, suggesting it expects more cases as service members continue to work in long-term care homes.

Sixteen of the positive cases reported Thursday were from service members deployed in long-term care homes in Quebec, the military said, while the other 12 were in Ontario.

Nearly 1,700 members of the Forces are working in 30 long-term care homes where regular staff have been overwhelmed by COVID-19, providing medical assistance but also serving in support roles such as cleaning, serving food and assisting with residents’ basic needs.

Twenty-five of those homes are in Quebec, which has been particularly hard hit by COVID-19 outbreaks, including one in the Montreal area where residents had been nearly abandoned by the staff. The other five facilities are in Ontario.

The Forces says all service members deployed to such facilities have been equipped with personal protective equipment and training in how to use it.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last week that the risk of infection was something the military knew about going in.

“There are always risks in what they do and they go into that knowingly and willingly and that is why we offer them our deepest gratitude every day,” he said on Friday.

“At the same time, we need to make sure that we are doing everything we can to protect them, so we will look at the protocols in place and see if and how they can be strengthened, as well as ensuring that cases of COVID-19 don’t spread through the Canadian Armed Forces and others who are serving their country.”

Trudeau has said the Forces are considering hazard pay for troops deployed in care homes, akin to what they would get on a dangerous assignment overseas.

Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. poison control sees spike in adults, children accidentally ingesting hand sanitizer

Just Posted

High tech fish transport system set up to ‘whoosh’ salmon past Big Bar landslide

Fish will spend about 20 seconds inside the system, moving at roughly 20 metres per second

100 Mile RCMP seek help in second stolen credit card case

The use amounted to over $1,000

100 Mile RCMP seek help in stolen credit card case

Card was used at multiple locations in 100 Mile House

With camping in provincial parks being restricted to B.C. residents, will you do more camping this year?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Clinton RCMP seek assistance in Canoe Creek hit and run

A pedestrian was sent to hospital with serious injuries after vehicle failed to stop

Dr. Bonnie Henry given new name in B.C. First Nation ceremony: ‘one who is calm among us’

The provincial health officer was honoured in a May 22 ceremony at elementary school in Hazelton

28 soldiers test positive for COVID-19 after working in Ontario care homes

Nearly 1,700 military members are working in ong-term care homes overwhelmed by COVID-19

B.C. poison control sees spike in adults, children accidentally ingesting hand sanitizer

Hand sanitizer sales and usage have gone up sharply amid COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. man with Alberta plates gets car keyed and aggressive note

Some out-of-province people are finding hostile reception due to COVID-19 worries

B.C. drive-in theatre appeals COVID-19 concession rules, 50-car limit

With 50 cars and the removal of concession sales, drive-in owner says theatre might have to close

COVID-19: B.C. grants aim to stabilize sexual assault recovery programs

$10 million fund not yet ready to take applications

B.C. mom’s drug-pricing petition on behalf of son garners thousands of signatures

Petition geared to gaining access to new medicines drew support of Chilliwack-Hope MP Mark Strahl

‘Paralyzed by fear’: B.C. woman details anxiety, grief at Italian relief hospital

Sheila Vicic spent two months in Italy as the country grappled with COVID-19

CAMH survey looks at binge-drinking, financial anxiety during COVID

Alcohol may be used as a coping mechanism for those whose careers may have been sidelined due to the pandemic

Most Read