Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

2 Vancouver police officers stabbed during incident involving child in Chinatown

The officers allegedly entered the suite where a struggled ensued with a 59-year-old man

Two Vancouver police officers are in hospital after being stabbed while responding to a forcible confinement involving a two-year-old in Chinatown.

Police say the incident happened at 10 a.m. Monday, at a residential building near Keefer Street and Gore Avenue.

The officers allegedly entered the suite where a struggled ensued with a 59-year-old man. During the altercation, police say a Taser was used on the man.

He is also in hospital receiving treatment.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC, an agency that investigates all police-related incidents that result in injury or death, has been notified.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Police

Previous story
North Thompson Valley under severe thunderstorm watch
Next story
UPDATE: Canim Lake fire grows to 700 hectares

Just Posted

Conservation officers have issued a bear warning for 100 Mile House. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Conservation officer issues bear warning

Smoke from the wildfire at the south end of Canim Lake Sunday, July 4. (Martina Dopf photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
UPDATE: Canim Lake fire grows to 700 hectares

BC Wildfire officer Reg Trapp speaks to Deka Lake evacuees Sunday, while the CRD’s Chief Administrative Officer John MacLean looks on. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Wildfire officials update Deka Lake evacuees

Many areas in B.C. are under a heat warning, storm watch or air quality statement. (Screenshot / Environment Canada)
North Thompson Valley under severe thunderstorm watch