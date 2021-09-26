RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

2 students dead after early-morning collision at UBC

A 21-year-old man was arrested at the scene

Two University of B.C. students are dead after a car veered off the road and collided with the pedestrians in the early hours of Sunday (Sept. 26) morning.

In a news release, University RCMP said a preliminary analysis has determined that the driver of the car veered off the side of North West Marine Drive between Agronomy Road and Stadium Road just before 1:45 a.m. The vehicle hit two students, both 18 years old, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said that driver, a 21-year-old man, was arrested at the scene. He was taken to hospital with minor injuries and then released to appear in court at a later date.

UBC president Santa Ono released a statement, saying the university community is mourning the loss of two of its own.

“It is difficult to comprehend and express the enormity of the loss of these two bright and promising young adults,” Ono said in a statement. “

I also understand there are many questions still to be answered as University RCMP continue to investigate, and I expect more details will emerge in the coming days that may further deepen our sadness. Out of respect for the privacy of the families, the university will not be revealing the identities of the students at this time.”

Grief and trauma counselling will be made available, Ono added.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service investigation is ongoing and North West Marine Drive between Agronomy Road and Stadium Road is expected to remain closed for several more hours.

Alcohol, drugs and speed have not yet been ruled out as factors in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-cam footage is asked to call University RCMP at 604-224-1322.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Today our UBC community is mourning the tragic deaths of two students, struck and killed by a car early this morning on Northwest Marine Drive.

It is difficult to comprehend and express the enormity of the loss of these two bright and promising young adults.

On behalf of the university, I wish to extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to their families, friends and loved ones.

Our community mourns with you.

I know some at UBC, particularly students in residence, are just now learning of this terrible incident. I want you to know there are grief and trauma counselling supports available to you. Please speak to your residence life manager to access those supports as you need to.

I also understand there are many questions still to be answered as University RCMP continue to investigate, and I expect more details will emerge in the coming days that may further deepen our sadness. Out of respect for the privacy of the families, the university will not be revealing the identities of the students at this time.

This is an awful tragedy. Please take care of each other.

Santa Ono

collisionUBC

Previous story
Canada faces immediate, long-term decisions on China ties after Two Michaels’ return
Next story
Canada’s only female defence minister was in 1993. Is it time for another?

Just Posted

100 Mile House Festival of Arts contestant Baylee Shields is pursuing a career to become an independent music producer in Victoria. (Photo submitted)
Local musician pursues music producer dream

An old alarm clock was found at the site of an old trap cabin. (Chance Breckenridge / Facebook)
Valley Voices: Old trap cabin a part of Wells Gray history

PSO grad Hailey McNabb is pursuing her dream of becoming a nurse at Thompson Rivers University. (Lauren Keller photo)
100 Mile grad pursues her passion for nursing

Healthcare workers at Fischer Place prepare to load patient wheelchairs as the site is evacuated as a “proactive measure” ahead of increasing wildfire activity on Sunday, Aug. 15. (Yoka Brondjik photo - submitted).
Wing closed at Fischer Place due to lack of staffing