BC Wildfire Service map.

130 Mile Lake wildfire deemed ‘under control’

‘Crews are working to mop-up the fire’

The fire in 130 Mile, near Maze Lake Road, has been deemed ‘under control’ by BC Wildfire Service.

The update came Thursday morning around 10 a.m.

Jessica Mack, the communications specialist for the Cariboo Fire Centre, said tankers attended to the fire yesterday and 11 firefighters, fire cause-and-origin staff and and a water tender are on site today.

“Crews are working to mop-up the fire,” said Mack. “That is when crews look for remaining hot spots within the perimeter of the fire and extinguish anything that they find with water or soil.”

The fire is currently estimated at 1.8 hectares in size.

It was originally discovered at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

beth.audet@100milefreepress.net

