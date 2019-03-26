108 VFD to conduct small controlled burns around 108 Mile Ranch

Burns will be done mainly on Tuesday evenings

The 108 Mile Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) will be conducting small controlled burns around the 108 Mile Ranch community over the next several weeks to help prevent wildfires. The controlled burns will be done mainly on Tuesday evenings and incorporated with the VFD’s training practices.

The goal of the controlled burning is to remove dead grass and fine fuels in high-traffic or high-risk areas throughout the 108 Greenbelt lands, according to the Cariboo Regional District (CRD). Some of the planned areas include the 108 Lake main beach and west beach areas and near the community hall, heritage site, 108 Mall and gas station.

The 108 Mile VFD has been doing this preventative work each spring for the last 30 years, if the weather, burning conditions and fire restrictions permit. None of these areas were completed in 2018 due to the late arrival of spring, the CRD notes.

The 108 Mile Volunteer Fire Department is one of the CRD’s 14 volunteer fire departments. For more information about the fire departments or information about joining these groups of dedicated volunteers, visit cariboord.ca/firedepartments.

For any questions related to the controlled burning, please contact the CRD’s Protective Services Department at 1-800-665-1636.

