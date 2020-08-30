108 residents showing bear awareness

Electric fences can provide a solid barrier and prevent bears from accessing all sorts of unnatural food sources (Mark Levisay photo)

Residents in 108 Mile Ranch are being more bear aware when it comes to putting their garbage on the curb for pick-up.

Conservation Officer Joel Kline, who visited the community last week, said the number of bins found on the street the night before garbage day was down significantly this month over last. He only tagged 39 bins, he said, compared with 99 in July.

The Conservation Service works in collaboration with WildSafeBC, and the Cariboo Regional District, to tag bins left on the street overnight. Removable stickers are placed on the bins to remind people that garbage bins are a strong attractant for bears and other wildlife.

“We’re trying to give people the opportunity to do the right thing,” he said. “We haven’t had any recent reports of bear activity in the 108 but we’re trying to be proactive about it. Garbage needs to be secured in a structure or shed at all times until the morning of pick-up. It’s essentially a buffet line for bears if they are at the street like that.”

Kline said later this fall, Conservation officers will also seek to ensure residents are also locking up their bins at home.

100 Mile House

