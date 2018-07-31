108 Mile grandmother gets 7 days in jail for pipeline protest

A grandmother and 70-year-old 108 Mile resident was the first of eight to be sentenced Tuesday in relation to a string of pipeline protests outside the Kinder Morgan Westride Marine Terminal in Burnaby.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge handed down seven days behind bars to Laurie Embree in a courtoom in Vancouver.

Embree was arrested on June 19 after refusing to leave the terminal, despite a court injunction.

In a news release, activist group Protect the Inlet said Crown had argued for 14 days in custody, but representatives of the protectors questioned the “drive to punish those standing for climate justice and Indigenous rights.”

In her statement before sentencing, Embree said she has lived 70 years abiding by the law but that laws have historically supported injustices that others need to stand up to.

“This law sir, that you have created, and that I, and many others are peacefully challenging, is unjust,” she said.

Embree was one of nine arrestees that appeared in court Tuesday. The eight others, including former president of the BC Teachers Federation Susan Lambert, each made their first hearing appearance.

They are set to be sentenced on Aug. 15, and face a maximum of seven days in custody and $5,000 in fines.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.