Laurie Embree speaking outside B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver (Protect The Inlet/Flickr)

108 Mile grandmother gets 7 days in jail for pipeline protest

Laurie Embree, 70, called the law ‘unjust’ in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

A grandmother and 70-year-old 108 Mile resident was the first of eight to be sentenced Tuesday in relation to a string of pipeline protests outside the Kinder Morgan Westride Marine Terminal in Burnaby.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge handed down seven days behind bars to Laurie Embree in a courtoom in Vancouver.

Embree was arrested on June 19 after refusing to leave the terminal, despite a court injunction.

In a news release, activist group Protect the Inlet said Crown had argued for 14 days in custody, but representatives of the protectors questioned the “drive to punish those standing for climate justice and Indigenous rights.”

In her statement before sentencing, Embree said she has lived 70 years abiding by the law but that laws have historically supported injustices that others need to stand up to.

“This law sir, that you have created, and that I, and many others are peacefully challenging, is unjust,” she said.

Embree was one of nine arrestees that appeared in court Tuesday. The eight others, including former president of the BC Teachers Federation Susan Lambert, each made their first hearing appearance.

They are set to be sentenced on Aug. 15, and face a maximum of seven days in custody and $5,000 in fines.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Crews responding to 15 new wildfires in Cariboo Fire Centre

Just Posted

Crews responding to 15 new wildfires in Cariboo Fire Centre

As of mid-morning Tuesday, the BC Wildfire Service said it is responding to 15 new wildfires

Indecent act at the 108 Mile Heritage Site

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

Lightning sparks new fires in Cariboo Fire Centre Monday night

Two fires strike too close for comfort in Williams Lake area

Three out-of-control fires burn in the Cariboo Fire Centre

Crews are attending fires near Tsacha Lake, Hendrix Lake and Swede Creek

Campfire ban issued for Cariboo Fire Centre

Fire ban set for Tuesday, July 31 due to hot, dry conditions

VIDEO: Land recovery one year after Elephant Hill and Gustafsen wildfires

How South Cariboo forests are recovering from 2017 wildfires

RCMP assist coroner in investigation of body near Lumby

Vernon Search and Rescue located body near south end of Mabel Lake up steep embankment

Boaters urged to stay sober on B.C. Day long weekend

Statistics suggest 40 per cent of all boating deaths involve alcohol impairment

B.C. Highway 1 widening to Alberta demanded for decades

Future sections to use union-only construction deal

B.C. judge weeps, defence lawyer cries foul

Defense claims Kelowna judge who wept after victim impact statement has ‘overall tone of bias’.

Veterans still facing difficulty accessing benefits, ombudsman says

Guy Parent released his 2018 report card Tuesday detailing the government’s response

Once held in Victoria, the International Buskers Festival will stay in Kamloops

Thousands visited Riverside Park in Kamloops to take in the four-day event which will return in 2019.

Alex Trebek can see life without ‘Jeopardy’

Soon to be turning 80 the Canadian will soon have hosted the show for 36 years

Average millennial could wait 150+ years to buy home in one B.C. city: report

A new report suggests the average Canadian saves just 4.4 per cent of their income

Most Read