100 Mile woman arrested after dramatic incident in Ashcroft

Diane Carol Priester allegedly rammed police cruiser in attempt to evade capture

A 100 Mile House woman who was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants for crimes she allegedly committed in Kelowna, Salmon Arm, and 100 Mile is in custody and facing a number of new charges after a dramatic incident in Ashcroft on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Diane Carol Priester, 44, has been formally charged by the BC Prosecution Service with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, assaulting a police officer with a weapon, resisting or obstructing a peace officer, possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of a break-in instrument, and two counts of breach of a release order in relation to the incident.

At approximately 10 p.m. on Feb. 16, Ashcroft RCMP were alerted that a vehicle reportedly associated to fuel thefts in Logan Lake was seen heading into their area. The car — a silver Honda Civic hatchback — was spotted by an Ashcroft officer along Highway 97C near Mesa Vista Drive.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, which turned off the highway onto Mesa Vista. It tried to evade police by pulling into a residential driveway, but an officer used his police vehicle to try to block the only escape route. The suspect allegedly accelerated toward, and collided with, the fully marked police vehicle, but became wedged between the RCMP cruiser and another unoccupied vehicle parked in the driveway.

“The officer emerged from his damaged cruiser and ordered the female suspect out of her vehicle,” says Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the RCMP Southeast District. “The woman ignored the officer’s commands and continued to accelerate in an attempt to push through the blockade.

“She eventually turned off the vehicle’s ignition, but when the officer went to re-position, she re-started her engine, suddenly reversed and accelerated towards the police officer and crashed through the blockage.”

O’Donaghey says that the officer had a fortunate escape by jumping onto the hood of the cruiser, where he escaped serious injury.

The suspect returned to the highway, where she continued north toward Clinton. RCMP officers there were forced to deploy a spike belt at the edge of town, which enabled them to safely apprehend the suspect.

Priester was held in police custody overnight, and is expected to appear in Kamloops Law Courts on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Ashcroft RCMP at (250) 453-2216.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

Just Posted

100 Mile woman arrested after dramatic incident in Ashcroft

Diane Carol Priester allegedly rammed police cruiser in attempt to evade capture

Would you support a heavy fuel ban in the Arctic?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

100 Mile Wranglers register 22nd win of season

The Wranglers beat the North Okanagan Knights 3-1

Where are the worst potholes in 100 Mile House?

Eivind Hestdalen 100 Mile House “The pothole at the lights by Central… Continue reading

Snowmobiling in the South Cariboo

Sometimes it can get lonely on the snowmobile trails. Luckily, there’s a… Continue reading

VIDEO: Ottawa wants quick, peaceful resolution to pipeline protests, Trudeau says

The protests have manifested themselves as blockades on different rail lines across the country

New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The route would connect Red Deer to Kamloops

Wet’suwet’en and B.C. government have been talking Aboriginal title for a year

Coastal GasLink says it has agreements with all 20 elected First Nations councils along the 670-kilometre route

Trudeau tightlipped on plan to end protests ‘quickly and peacefully’

The prime minister, who cancelled a two-day trip to Barbados this week to deal with the crisis at home

B.C. budget expected to stay the course as economic growth moderates

Finance minister said ICBC costs have affected budget

Canadian standards for coronavirus protection to be reviewed, health agency says

The protocols set out how health workers should protect themselves and their patients

Monday marks one-year anniversary of man missing from Langley

42-year-old B.C. man, Searl Smith, was last seen leaving Langley Memorial Hospital on Feb. 17, 2019

BC Ferries sailings filling up Family Day Monday

More than 20 sailings added between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen for long weekend

Amtrak warns of delays as railways from Seattle to B.C. blocked by Wet’suwet’en supporters

Coastal GasLink said it’s signed benefits agreements with all 20 elected band councils along pipeline route

Most Read