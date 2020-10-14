The car used by the suspect that appears to be a white Chevrolet Uplander. (Photo submitted)

The car used by the suspect that appears to be a white Chevrolet Uplander. (Photo submitted)

100 Mile RCMP investigating the use of counterfeit money at Tim Hortons

An unknown man dressed in a red jacket and black ball cap used two fraudulent US $50 bills

The use of counterfeit US currency in 100 Mile House and the surrounding areas is being actively investigated by the 100 Mile House RCMP.

This investigation comes after a report from 100 Mile House’s Tim Hortons of fake currency being used at its restaurant. On Sunday, Oct. 11 an unknown male suspect entered Tim Hortons on two separate occasions and completed purchases with what were later discovered to be counterfeit US $50 bills.

The man is described as bearded and wearing a red coat, black ball cap and a backpack. After making his purchase, the man left and entered a van that appears to be a white Chevrolet Uplander, possibly containing other occupants, before leaving the scene.

The total loss of the fraudulent transaction is CAD $130.

The RCMP are advising other businesses in the area to be aware that counterfeit currency is being circulated and to be extra vigilant when conducting cash transactions. If people observe similar activity they are asked to report it directly to the 100 Mile RCMP.

Anyone with information can contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) to report anonymously.

100 Mile House

RCMP are looking for information on the identity of this man who used counterfeit US money at Tim Hortons twice on Sunday, Oct. 11. (Photo submitted)

RCMP are looking for information on the identity of this man who used counterfeit US money at Tim Hortons twice on Sunday, Oct. 11. (Photo submitted)

