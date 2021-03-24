100 Mile RCMP investigate fraud case.

100 Mile RCMP investigate fraud case.

100 Mile RCMP investigate fraud that bilked woman of $6,000

Such cases are common in the 100 Mile area, Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said.

100 Mile RCMP are investigating a fraud involving two unknown suspects who scammed a 96-year-old woman out of $6,000.

The two suspects had contacted the woman in Vancouver, saying her grandson was in police custody in connection with a motor vehicle collision in which a child had been injured. One of the men pretended to be the woman’s grandson, while the other acted as the grandson’s lawyer. The grandmother ended up contacting the complainant, who lives in 100 Mile House, and she was put in contact with her “son and his lawyer.”

The complainant was told they needed more bail money as the child involved in the accident had died of his injuries. The woman ended up sending $6,000 through a banking transfer to a bank account in another province. After the transfer, believing that her son had now been released, she contacted her son regarding the accident to discover that he had never been in a car crash and had not been in jail.

The suspects continued their attempts to get more money, but quickly stopped once the woman told them she had caught on to their scam.

“These situations are, unfortunately, common in our area,” Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said. “This particular method is to present a significant other, usually a grandchild, as being in trouble with the law or kidnapped. The suspect(s) end up making demands for cash payment either through bank transfers or other security transfers. These are usually routed immediately through multiple bank accounts, mostly international ones, and the money is long gone and in the hands of the suspects. Investigations prove extremely difficult to accomplish with not much success on most occasions.”

100 Mile House RCMP suggests people confronted with a similar situation or circumstance should hang up and contact another family member, the person who is allegedly in trouble or a family friend they trust.

Do not send money and contact the police, Nielsen said. “RCMP will quickly be able to assist you in determining the wellness of the person involved and/or if they are actually in custody in situations like this one described above,” he said.

The woman wished for this information to be shared in order to educate the public that these events are occurring and to be mindful of such approaches by unknown persons. Anyone seeking more information on these or other world-wide frauds that occur can go to the Canadian Anti-fraud Centre online via search engine, www.seniorsfirstbc.ca or www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca for more information.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
38 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior, two additional cases tied to Kelowna outbreak
Next story
Study uncovers B.C.’s female salmon dying 2 times the rate of males

Just Posted

100 Mile RCMP investigate fraud case.
100 Mile RCMP investigate fraud that bilked woman of $6,000

Such cases are common in the 100 Mile area, Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said.

A CVS pharmacist prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at Village Green Retirement Campus in Federal Way on Jan. 26. Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing
38 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior, two additional cases tied to Kelowna outbreak

A total of 343 cases remain active

Werner Heine, the 100 MIle Soccer Association’s president, shows off their new gameplan for returning to play this season. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile House soccer gets set to kick off

Association is back this spring with a brand new game plan.

Rochelle Lamont administers the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to Jon Caverly at the South Cariboo Health Centre on Tuesday, March 23. (Patrick Davies photos - 100 Mile Free Press) Rochelle Lamont administers the Pfizer vaccine to Jon Caverly at the South Cariboo Health Centre on Tuesday, March 23. (Patrick Davies photos - 100 Mile Free Press)
Confusion during vaccine roll-out in 100 Mile House

100 Mile House starts vaccinations for people over the age of 80 this week.

(Pixabay)
Crisis lines in Interior reached record number of calls in 2020: report

Responders provided 450,000 minutes of support, helping 30,000 in 2020, a record since 2012

Seiners fill the waters between Comox and Nanoose Bay during roe herring fishery. File photo, Pacific Wild
VIDEO: DFO investigates alleged illegal dump of herring in Deep Bay

Herring fisherman says dump is normal practice

For every male sockeye salmon that doesn’t make it back to its spawning grounds, at least two, sometimes three females die, says findings from a recent UBC study. (Courtesy Photo/MC Martin)
Study uncovers B.C.’s female salmon dying 2 times the rate of males

Dr. Scott Hinch predicts the disparity will become much more prominent in the coming years, negatively impacting the province’s fishing industry

Photo of Ma Cecilia Loreto, 47, who was killed on March 17, 2021. Two people have been charged in her death, police announced March 24, 2020. (IHIT handout)
Man and teen charged after body of woman, 47, found burned in Burnaby park

The body was found in Greentree Village Park, ablaze in a what crews initially thought was just a brush fire

John Horace Oughton, known as the “paper bag rapist,” (pictured in a 1987 photo) was denied parole at an online hearing this week.
Notorious B.C. ‘Paper Bag Rapist’ denied parole yet again

The sexual assaults on the women and children took place in B.C.’s Lower Mainland in the 1980s

The Thomas family. From l-r: Parker's mom, Krista, sister, Morgan, Parker, brother, Harris and dad, Scott. (YouTube video screenshot)
Clearwater’s Parker Thomas wants to be a YouTube star, and you can help

In just a few days, the video has been viewed over 4,000 times

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 climb continues with 716 cases Wednesday

71 new virus variant positive tests in the past 24 hours

(The Canadian Press files)
Northerners paying disproportionate ICBC premiums compared to claim costs: FOI data

Ratio of premiums paid to claims received is $1.96 for north compared to $1.35 for Lower Mainland

FILE – An entomologist displays a dead Asian giant hornet, a sample brought in from Japan for research, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. Researchers are looking for unique ways to collect data as COVID-19 puts a dampener on the field research season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Elaine Thompson
Meet the B.C. man seeking to destroy those giant hornets

Paul Van Westendorp and his team will be searching in the Fraser Valley and on Vancouver Island for nests

Comox Valley RCMP released these photos of a suspect in a hammer attack along the Rotary Trail in Courtenay, March 15.
Teen arrested in connection to multiple unprovoked B.C. hammer attacks

A 17-year-old Comox Valley youth was arrested on Tuesday and is in police custody

Most Read