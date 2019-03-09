Bob Hicks, executive director of the 100 Mile House and District Food Bank, said the organization received $95 thousand in grant money, which will be put towards the facilities operating expenses. Millar Hill Photo.

100 Mile House’s food bank recieves large amount of money in a gaming grant

100 Mile and District Food Bank recieves $95 thousand on March 4.

The 100 Mile House Food Bank Society is receiving a $95 thousand community gaming grant from the Province of British Columbia.

The community gaming grant supports eligible not-for-profit organizations province-wide that focus on benefiting its community and their citizens.

Roughly three months ago, the local food bank had applied for the grant. It wasn’t until last week that they received notice that the application was accepted.

Executive director, Bob Hicks, said before receiving notice of the grant, he was beginning to worry about potentially having to close the food bank’s doors.

“We applied for the $95 thousand because we were running very low for funds,” he said. “I was starting to consider appealing to the public for support or (worst-case scenario) having to shut down. Last Monday (Feb. 25), we were notified that we got the $95 thousand.”

A good portion of the money will go directly towards operating costs of the facility – rent, hydro and gas for their van and new forklift arriving in a week or two. The rest will be used to buy more food.

“We are quite big on food recovery here, a lot is donated from Save-On-Foods and Safeway. Normally, that food would be sent to the dump but we salvage as much of it as we can.”

What cannot be salvaged goes to farms to feed the animals or a compost.

Each year, approximately $135 million of gambling revenue is distributed across the province to non-profit community programs.

According to the community grants website, local organizations are able to submit one application and apply for up to $100,000 a year. The application period for human and social services are open from Aug. 1 to Nov. 30.

The 100 Mile Food Bank hands out food to members of the community, the first and third Tuesday of every month.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
There is no service in Prince Rupert to transport the dead
Next story
SNC-Lavalin’s court loss shifts spotlight to Trudeau’s new attorney general

Just Posted

Case of measles confirmed in 100 Mile House

Interior Health says the risk to the public are low, but have asked people to be aware of possible exposure

100 Mile House’s food bank recieves large amount of money in a gaming grant

100 Mile and District Food Bank recieves $95 thousand on March 4.

100 Mile House’s PSO graduating class skates away with a win over teachers in annual fund-raising game

Proceeds go towards the class’ prom

The 100 Mile House chapter of Ducks Unlimited raises $20,000

‘Another tremendously successful event’

Red Cross provides $86,785 to Loon Lake VFD

Money will be used to replace items destroyed in Elephant Hill wildfire

SNC-Lavalin’s court loss shifts spotlight to Trudeau’s new attorney general

‘I do regret it happened, clearly, and I have made a commitment to learn from it,’ Trudeau said

VIDEO: Man slides down roof of Vancouver skyscraper in latest ‘rooftopping’ stunt

Vancouver Police are aware of the video, calling it dangerous and possibly criminal

B.C. farmers aren’t ‘persons’ under new agricultural land legislation

B.C. Liberal Mike de Jong calls it an ‘assault on rights of citizens’

Police looking for witnesses after pregnant woman assaulted in Penticton

The attack happened after the woman walked past a man pushing a shopping cart

A healthy Harry Jones looks to help Canada rugby sevens men impress on home soil

The Canadians finished 14th last year in Vancouver

Animal blood shortage in B.C. prompts Victoria woman to make interesting trade

There’s a province-wide shortage of blood for large dogs

Facebook should ban all ‘anti-vaxxer’ posts, B.C. mom says

Maple Ridge resident Katie Clunn’s petition for mandatory vaccines has 45,000 signatures

B.C. taxi driver charged for allegedly sexually assaulting cab passenger

Deepak Sharma of Abbotsford resigns after board holds emergency meeting

School students to strike with walkout starting at the legislature

Globally coordinated strike to protest climate change March 15

Most Read