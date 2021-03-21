Well wishes and streamers were attached to Lyn Temple's office door on Friday, March 12 when she retired from her role as the street nurse for 100 Mile House and Williams Lake. (Photo submitted)

100 Mile House street nurse hangs up her vest

Lyn Temple retires.

For the past four-and-a-half years, Lyn Temple has dedicated herself to providing care to the vulnerable populations of 100 Mile House and Williams Lake.

The local street nurse initially took the job as a change of pace from an almost 20-year career as a public health nurse after graduating from the University College of the Cariboo’s nursing program in 1996.

She retired from the job last week, with no one yet tapped to fill the role.

“I was looking for a bit of a change of scenery and I applied for the street nurse job,” Temple, 63, said. “I’ve met some of the most amazing people. I’m going to miss the people. I had never considered the job before and I just switched it up and I am so happy that I did.”

Her retirement comes as Interior Health is grappling with a surge in overdose cases across the region, including in 100 Mile House where an overdose alert was issued earlier this month, following a recent spike in fatal overdoses. The alert noted some deaths may be linked to a white powder substance, unknown if a stimulant or an opioid. Interior Health also noted there is a continued presence of benzodiazepine and fentanyl in the drug supply in multiple colours and textures.

As a street nurse, Temple’s main job is connecting with people who, for various reasons, were living on the street or engaging in substance abuse. It was easier in Williams Lake to connect with and find clients, she said, from offering coffee to people in Boitanio Park or going to the Salvation Army at lunchtime to sit down and talk with people. She has also provided many naloxone training sessions and worked with both indigenous and other community groups.

While opioid addiction and hardship are still present in 100 Mile House, those using aren’t as easy to find. The best ways to potentially meet people was by volunteering at the 100 Mile House Food Bank or stopping in at the Stemete7uw’i Friendship Centre and the 100 Mile House & District Women’s Centre.

“I think people in 100 Mile aren’t in town as much as in Williams Lake,” Temple said. “They’re just not as visible.”

Temple found that everyone she met had their own struggles and she had to figure out the best way to help on a case-by-case basis. Sometimes she would help them connect people with doctors, dentists, mental health professionals or whatever else they might need. To make these connections she had to be non-judgmental and constructive when dealing with her patients.

“(These are often) people who are trying their best but just don’t have the resources,” she said.

As well as spending time in the communities, Temple offered STI (sexually transmitted infection) testing on an as-needed basis. It was up to her to structure her days.

She noted the red tape holding up projects like affordable housing was one of the most frustrating parts of the job. Running into roadblocks like that could make her feel like she was spinning her wheels, but seeing how community organizations worked to get around that did encourage her.

“I’m not saying I want to swoop in and save people, but I do want to help them and that’s hard sometimes.”

As to why she’s retiring, Temple said she felt it was time to take things a little easier. She still intends to help out in the public health sector and hopes to help with the COVID-19 immunization program in Williams Lake.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Look to next-gen oil and gas leaders to end North America’s energy stalemate: experts
Next story
One man dead after ‘targeted shooting’ near Highway 97 in West Kelowna

Just Posted

Lyn Temple, the former 100 Mile House and Williams Lake Street Nurse, out on patrol. (Photo submitted)
100 Mile House street nurse hangs up her vest

Lyn Temple retires.

Rapture depicts two giraffes nuzzling one another by Bryan Austerberry. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile House)
Bryan Austerberry happy to help out Wranglers

Graphite artist submits two pieces: Authority Figure and Rapture.

The Cariboo Regional District. (Angie Mindus photo)
CRD to seek public input on solid waste management plan update

The Cariboo Regional District will see public input this spring for its solid waste management plan.

Williams Lake RCMP Const. Nick Brown, left, leads students of the RCMP Youth Academy through a drill on Monday, March 15 at Lake City Secondary School’s Williams Lake Campus. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
RCMP Youth Academy attracts keen cohort from Williams Lake, 100 Mile House

Students learned about the job from RCMP officers for five days

Patrick Davies is a reporter for 100 Mile Free Press. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Silver linings amidst the pandemic

I’ve been working for the 100 Mile Free Press for just over… Continue reading

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
Woman who filmed man following her in Vancouver says police arrested wrong person

Vancouver police said the man arrested had assaulted a woman in the city’s downtown

Police have cordoned off an area outside a West Kelowna strip mall near Highway 97 and Elk Road on Sunday morning. (Dave Ogilvie photo)
One man dead after ‘targeted shooting’ near Highway 97 in West Kelowna

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime unit is investigating the homicide

Noor Fadel is pictured in an undated handout photo. Fadel was attacked by a racist man on a train in 2017 but says the hateful social-media messages she received afterwards were even more traumatic. A new survey finds that one in two Canadians who identify as visible minorities have experienced online hate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Noor Fadel, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Survey suggests one in two people of colour have experienced online racism in Canada

Survey found that seven in 10 respondents are worried about the degree of racism in the country

A male, disabled spotted owl from California, seen in an undated handout photo, arrived at a B.C. breeding facility in hopes to mate with some of the captive owls here to strengthen the gene pool. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Program, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
B.C.’s northern spotted owl breeding facility welcomes disabled California relative

Cali, 4, brings the potential to help produce stronger offspring if he finds a mate among at the facility

(Black Press Media file)
B.C.’s restaurant industry wants in on the rush COVID-19 shot list

‘Front-end workers of restaurants are more exposed than retail and grocery,’ says restaurant association president

The winners’ artwork from the Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest will be turned into thank-you cards for the Fraser Valley Aboriginal Children and Family Services Society. (Submitted)
Winners announced in provincewide Indigenous youth ‘gratitude’ art contest

Winners’ artwork from Xyólheméylh Gratitude Art Contest to be turned into thank-you cards

A real 3M respirator – the mask in which many Canadian health care workers are using to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 spread in health care settings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Health Canada issues advisory over fake N95 masks flooding the market

Since mid-February, authorities have recovered nearly 330,000 fakes from Canadian distributors

People gathered in Centennial Square February 27 to protest COVID-19 restrictions. Another rally is expected March 20. (Black Press Media file photo)
Anti-maskers hold rallies against COVID-19 restrictions across B.C.

Protestors in both Victoria and Vancouver plan to gather from noon to 4 p.m.

BC Ferries vessel Skeena Queen eases into Fulford Harbour on Salt Spring Island, backdropped by fall colours. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
B.C. Ferries union ‘deeply disappointed’ workers not included on vaccine priority list

Efforts underway to lobby province to prioritize, vaccinate transportation workers

Most Read