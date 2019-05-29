100 Mile House RCMP asks public to avoid Lakewood Inn

On May 29, 2019, at 2 a.m, 100 Mile House RCMP members attended to a report of a serious domestic assault at the Lakewood Inn in 100 Mile House BC. Upon attendance, police located a female with serious but non-life threatening injuries to her head, arms and torso which required immediate medical attention. An intoxicated male was located and arrested at the scene.

100 Mile House RCMP are still at the location for this investigation after obtaining a search warrant to further examine the room for other evidence. The victim has been released from the hospital and is cooperating with police. It is anticipated that multiple charges against the 29-year-old 100 Mile House resident will be sought, including aggravated assault and breaching of conditions from other unrelated court proceedings.

100 Mile House RCMP ask that you avoid the area inside the Lakewood Inn for the remainder of this morning while Police complete processing the scene. We thank you for your assistance.

If you have any information related to this event, please contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 and refer to file number 2019-1863, or contact Crimestoppers.

