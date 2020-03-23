100 Mile House physicians urge public to stay home

To our community,

The physicians of 100 Mile House are on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19. This crisis is unlike anything we have experienced in our lifetime. We are working hard to prepare and be there for our patients and their families.

Doctors cannot do this alone. What the public does now will impact the health of British Columbians in the weeks and months ahead. Lives depend on your actions now.

Our province is in a state of emergency. Here is the directive from our Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry:

– Stay home unless absolutely necessary. This means no dinner parties. No shopping. No playdates. No group sports, even outside. Have coffee with a friend online. If you must go outside, get there in a private vehicle and go where no one else is around.

– Keep two metres (or six feet) away from everyone if you must go out. That’s about the width of a car or the length of two arms stretched out.

– Wash your hands frequently.

– Tell your loved ones to do the same.

This is especially important for young people. We sometimes see you out in the park or around town. You can get sick from this virus. More importantly, you can be carriers and cause a lot of harm to parents, grandparents, and other loved ones.

The time is now. We cannot wait one more hour or one more day. Let’s save lives together.

In 100 Mile and Canim Lake, our offices are making changes to help you do this. All offices are using telephone or telehealth appointments to minimize the number of people in our waiting and exam rooms. The more people we can “see” by telephone, the better. Please call your doctor’s or nurse practitioner’s office to update your appointment type. If you are unable to reach out by phone, don’t worry our offices are still open and you can connect with your practitioner in person if necessary. If your concern is regarding medication, reach out to your pharmacist. They have been granted increased ability to refill and adjust medication as needed during the crisis.

We are here for the community, working to keep you safe and healthy.

So please stay home, unless absolutely necessary.

Sincerely,

Physicians of 100 Mile House

Coronavirus