100 Mile House and District Hospital. (File photo)

100 Mile House physicians urge public to stay home

‘Doctors cannot do this alone.’

To our community,

The physicians of 100 Mile House are on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19. This crisis is unlike anything we have experienced in our lifetime. We are working hard to prepare and be there for our patients and their families.

Doctors cannot do this alone. What the public does now will impact the health of British Columbians in the weeks and months ahead. Lives depend on your actions now.

Our province is in a state of emergency. Here is the directive from our Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry:

– Stay home unless absolutely necessary. This means no dinner parties. No shopping. No playdates. No group sports, even outside. Have coffee with a friend online. If you must go outside, get there in a private vehicle and go where no one else is around.

– Keep two metres (or six feet) away from everyone if you must go out. That’s about the width of a car or the length of two arms stretched out.

– Wash your hands frequently.

– Tell your loved ones to do the same.

This is especially important for young people. We sometimes see you out in the park or around town. You can get sick from this virus. More importantly, you can be carriers and cause a lot of harm to parents, grandparents, and other loved ones.

The time is now. We cannot wait one more hour or one more day. Let’s save lives together.

In 100 Mile and Canim Lake, our offices are making changes to help you do this. All offices are using telephone or telehealth appointments to minimize the number of people in our waiting and exam rooms. The more people we can “see” by telephone, the better. Please call your doctor’s or nurse practitioner’s office to update your appointment type. If you are unable to reach out by phone, don’t worry our offices are still open and you can connect with your practitioner in person if necessary. If your concern is regarding medication, reach out to your pharmacist. They have been granted increased ability to refill and adjust medication as needed during the crisis.

We are here for the community, working to keep you safe and healthy.

So please stay home, unless absolutely necessary.

Sincerely,

Physicians of 100 Mile House

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 update for Canada, March 23: Businesses could face $50,000 fines, only 12 B.C. MLAs to sit today

Just Posted

100 Mile House physicians urge public to stay home

‘Doctors cannot do this alone.’

New book shares many Cariboo-Chilcotin stories from 2017 wildfires

Author Claudia Cornwall did more than 50 hours of interviews with a wide range of people

100 Mile Food Bank asks public for donations

Increased demand and less supply sees stocks low

Interior Health cancels day programs, prioritizes admissions to protect seniors receiving care

Respite care, day programs cancelled as health authority ready themselves for COVID-19

More than 400 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in B.C.

27 people are currently in hospital with 12 people in intensive care

Feds launch ad campaign urging social distancing, hygiene during COVID-19 crisis

The 15-second ads — two in English and two in French — zero in on the two main things

Victoria-area youth at house party tell police they are ‘immune’ to COVID-19

Victoria Police broke up a house party Saturday night

Thousands laid off as airlines struggle with COVID-19 cancellations, travel bans

Some airlines say they will hire back workers after the crisis subsides

Canada refuses to go to Tokyo Games in 2020, asks for one-year postponement

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to start July 24 with the Paralympics slated to follow on Aug. 25

COVID-19 World Update, March 23: Foreigners barred in Hong Kong

The latest coronavirus news from about the world, Monday, March 23.

VIDEO: B.C. artist gets help from Canadians far and wide to make inspirational COVID-19 self-isolation video

Comox Valley resident reaches out to Canadian friends, gets epic response

BC Ferries confirms worker has COVID-19

Employee on Tsawwassen route didn’t work in vessel’s public areas

World COVID-19 afternoon update: Trump lashes out at critics, grim milestone for France

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

All B.C. distillers now authorized to make hand sanitizer as COVID-19 leads to shortages

Product must still meet federal regulations

Most Read