100 Mile House Mayor Mitch Campsall weighs in on 2019

Mayor Mitch Campsall is weighing in on the year for the District of 100 Mile as 2019 comes towards an end.

In a nutshell, the year was unexpectedly different – making it an interesting and a much busier year than the previous – according to Mayor Campsall.

The district set out to eliminate the vast majority of the municipalities’ debt roughly eight years ago, which was completed this year.

“We completed our debt retirement goal in July which resulted in roughly $800,000 in savings for taxpayers,” said Campsall. “This was especially important in light of the impact of the forest industry.”

This means the vast majority of the principal debt payment, will be done after 2019 with the expenditure dropping from $1,303,615 in 2019 to $12,640 in 2020.

According to the 2019 Financial Plan, the district is on track to be completely debt-free by the year 2024.

The few outstanding debts include the Exeter Road Water Specified Area, the Horse Lake Rd/Hwy 97 interchange debts, which are on schedule to be paid out. By 2020, the Birch Avenue Extension debt will be retired. The remaining debt is for the Blackstock Sewer Specified Area, which will be retired by 2024.

This year, the district also received an approval of over one million from the Forest Enhancement Society of B.C. (FESBC) to continue support in a multi-phase project set out by the 100 Mile House Development Corporation. The project is aiming to reduce wildfire risk in priority interface areas.

“It is groundbreaking work,” said Campsall. “The work will help mitigate forest fires not only for ourselves but for Cariboo Regional District residents in the Horse Lake area.”

The district’s noteworthy accomplishments were also approached with some challenges – mill closures being the biggest.

As a result, the district met with many agencies to establish a Community Transition support team.

“We are still looking at different avenues in regard to this matter,” said Campsall. “As a council, we are confident with our partners in senior government, local businesses and the forestry industry, we will weather this storm and come out stronger.”

“We will see growth in 100 Mile,” added Campsall.

Over the year, the council approved approximately $9 million in building permits. New developments are underway in the community. Campsall said the council will have some announcements come 2020.

“I am looking forward to seeing the community work together again in the new year,” said Campsall.

