100 Mile House emergency department closed overnight

This marks the second time this month that a staff shortage has closed the department

The 100 Mile District General Hospital’s emergency department will be closed overnight on Wednesday, June 15.

Interior Health announced the closure late Wednesday evening after being unable to find a physician to cover the shift. The emergency room will be closed from 7 p.m. on June 15 to 8 a.m. on June 16.

“Interior Health Regrets this temporary change to normal operations in 100 Mile House. All efforts were made to fill this shift and active recruitment for additional physicians to support emergency department services in 100 Mile is ongoing,” Interior Health said in a release.

This closure marks the second time this month that the emergency department in 100 Mile has had to close due to staffing shortages. Residents in need of immediate care are advised to call 911 or travel to the Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake or the Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.



