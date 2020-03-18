100 Mile House District to close all offices to public

The District of 100 Mile House has announced they will close offices to the public effective 4:30 on March 18 until further notice.

This includes the Municipal Hall, Public Hall, the fire hall, the South Cariboo Visitor Centre, Martin Exeter Hall and the Valley Room.

“Our staff will continue working to maintain the delivery of all essential services to residents. We are available by telephone, email or via the District website. Face to face meetings will be considered on a case by case basis, by appointment. All scheduled events at municipal facilities have been cancelled or postponed,” reads the news release. ” We will continue to monitor the situation closely and make appropriate adjustments as recommended. The health and safety of the public and our staff remain our priority during these challenging times.”

The district can be reached at 250-395-2434 and district@100milehouse.com. Certain members of staff can be found at www.100milehouse.com in the Contact Us section.

“We urge residents to beware of social media posts from unofficial sources. Instead, visit credible sources for information, such as Health Canada or BC Centre for Disease Control. If you think you have come into contact with Covid-19 or are showing symptoms, do not go to your healthcare provider; instead, call 8-1-1 for advice.”

