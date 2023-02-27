100 Mile House CAO Roy Scott calls it a day

Scott should be with the district until June ,giving staff time to find the right candidate

District of 100 Mile House CAO Roy Scott is calling it a day.

“Roy has been saying for the last several years ‘this is my last year’ so this is his own personal time to move on and be done this, like the rest of us do as we get older,” Mayor Maureen Pinkney said.

She said he will be with the district until at least June as the district wants to bring the new council up to speed before bringing in a new person. She added that it is also tough right now to find CAOs as many move round following municipal elections.

She anticipates they will start looking for candidates on March 1.

“We have to go out through all of our channels and see if we can get a new CAO,” she said. “It will be interesting to see when we actually post it, who applies.”

Pinkney noted the district is fortunate to have some longtime and knowledgeable staff members. As Scott has been instrumental in several projects the district hopes to continue, Pinkney said there’s a possiibility he may be able to help on a consulting basis depending on who they bring in.

