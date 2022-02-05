100 Mile Fire Rescue seeks recruits

Throughout the month of February new paid on-call volunteers are invited to apply

100 Mile Fire Rescue wants you.

The fire department is recruiting new paid-on-call members as part of its annual recruitment drive in February.

Fire Chief Roger Hollander said they are looking for about eight new members to join the department and are encouraging anyone in the fire protection area to apply.

The local fire protection area stretches from 103 Mile to 100 Mile House proper and out Horse Lake Road.

Candidates must be 18 or older, physically fit, have a driver’s license and have no criminal record. They must also be fully vaccinated.

Hollander noted recruits will be trained in professional firefighting as well as given airbrake and driver training.

100 Mile Fire Rescue responded to 561 calls in 2021 – the fifth busiest in their dispatch area, behind Quesnel, Kitimat, Terrace and Prince George – and 100 more calls than the Williams Lake Fire Department, even though it has more manpower and resources.

Those interested in becoming part of the team are required to make 20 per cent of call-outs and 70 per cent of practices, which are held for two hours every Wednesday night.

“If you have extra time after family and full-time work, we’d love to hear from you,” Hollander said.

For information or apply, contact Hollander at rhollander@100milehouse.com or call the District office at 250-395-2152.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House