A 100 Mile Fire Rescue member clean up a diesel spill at 711. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press

100 Mile Fire Rescue cleans up 7-Eleven diesel spill

The incident occurred after a jerry can burst while a motorist was filling it

A diesel spill briefly closed 7-Eleven late Wednesday afternoon.

100 Mile Fire Rescue chief Roger Hollander responded to the hazmat call just after 4 p.m. There he determined the spill had occurred after a motorist filled up a red gasoline can with diesel fuel. The can, which was not approved to transport diesel, cracked and spilt the fuel on the ground.

“It goes to show that using approved methods for transporting fuel is best. Those yellow containers are designed specifically for transporting diesel,” Hollander said. “They expand under pressure and are built well.”

The motorist in question had successfully filled up several other gasoline cans, which Hollander checked for leaks. Meanwhile, a 100 Mile Fire Rescue team arrived and began using floor dry to absorb the spilt fuel. Hollander said they were successfully able to clean up the spill and prevent it from reaching the sewer system.

“We’re here to protect life, property and the environment, which we did today.”

Hollander advises the public to make sure they’re using the proper containers to transport fuel. They can be purchased at any local hardware store.

After ensuring the scene was clean fire rescue departed and 7-Eleven reopened at 4:40 p.m.


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
