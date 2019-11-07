100 Mile electric charging stations to be done by Dec. 20 or earlier

‘They’re free to use for the travelling public’

The location of the soon-to-be-finished electric charging stations in 100 Mile House. Max Winkelman photo.

For those wondering when they’ll be able to charge their electric cars in 100 Mile House, the completion date for the charging stations in front of the South Cariboo Visitor Centre is Dec. 20, according to Tara Jones, assistant project manager with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The installation of the complimentary charging stations located in rest areas is funded by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s Climate Action Program as part of CleanBC, according to the Ministry.

“They’re free to use for the travelling public,” says Jones.

The ministry purchases electricity from power-suppliers to operate its infrastructure such as street lights and traffic signals, according to the Ministry and the funding for the electricity provided for charging stations is currently part of the ministry’s overall hydro bills.

The two stations being installed are level 3 stations, which are 50kW direct current fast-charging stations.

“A typical rule of thumb for fast-charging targets [is] an 80 per cent charge within 45 minutes, although this depends on the output power of the charger and the battery capacity of the EV.”

