100 Mile doctor has first court appearance in sex assault case

A physician charged with sexual assault had a first appearance scheduled at the provincial courthouse in 100 Mile on Tuesday, May 7.

Dr. Michael Mthandazo is alleged to have committed the offence on Nov. 3, 2018, in or near 100 Mile House.

His next appearance is to consult counsel on June 4 at 9:30 a.m.

His lawyer, Garen Arnet-Zargarian, told the 100 Mile Free Press he would not comment.

The case is under a publication ban. No further details were available.

Mthandazo joined the Exeter Medical Clinic in the spring of 2014.

