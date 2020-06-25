A photo submitted of developments similar to those proposed for the Heron Ridge area. (Council documents photo)

100 Mile council moves forward on bylaw changes

Amendments on zoning, personal services and shipping containers

The District of 100 Mile House Council voted to move forward on a number of bylaw changes at their regular meeting on Tuesday, June 23.

Macon Construction Ltd. applied for a zoning amendment for part of the Heron Ridge Road area.

The request was to allow for the construction of duplex (semi-detached) units on a number of proposed lots as fee simple lots as opposed to bareland strata development.

The bylaw in place specifically stated that “a duplex is only permitted as part of a bareland strata development.”

Council gave the change first and second reading.

Next steps will include advertising the proposed change, notifying adjacent property owners and holding a public hearing.

Council also chose to move forward on applying the change to all R-3 Zones, not just the Heron Ridge Road area which includes the Forest Ridge Road and Aspen Ridge areas.

There will be a public hearing for that as well.

According to the application by Macon Construction Ltd. it will keep the same size of proposed units but allow for “semi-detached” units resulting in more green space between units, better energy efficiency on account of a common wall and cost savings in construction that can be passed onto the buyer.

Personal services

Following direction by council back in February, council also chose to move forward on another bylaw to allow personal services as allowable home occupations in residential zones.

The change would allow for services such as a tailor, seamstress, shoe repair, photographer, barber, beautician, hairdressers to operate in residential zones. Laundry and dry cleaning services were specifically excluded.

Shipping containers

Council also chose to move forward on two changes in regards to shipping containers. First a bylaw amendment would implement a two year maximum for temporary shipping containers in residential zones.

Secondly, if shipping containers are to be used as building components in zones where it is allowed, full professional involvement would be required (i.e. architect, engineering etc.).

Public hearing for all these items are currently expected to take place on July 14. They would also require approval from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

