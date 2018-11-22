100 Mile Canada Post workers on strike as Trudeau government introduces back to work legislation

100 Mile House Canada Post workers are on strike today, while the Trudeau government introduced legislation that could force them back to work.

Striking is a necessity to make the union and the corporation come to an agreement, says Diana Fletcher.

“I think that if we don’t, nothing gets done. Ultimately everybody is affected by this, whether it’s the customer, the corporation or the employee. So it’s a lose on everybody’s side. We’d just like things to get back to a normal.”

The back to work legislation is completely outside of her control and there’s nothing she can do about it, she says. She’s not optimistic there will be a resolution between the union and Canada Post soon.

“I’m thinking if they haven’t already come to some kind of agreement at this here point, we’ve almost been without a contract for a year, I can’t see it happening. However, we would like it to happen.”

