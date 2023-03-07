Bangladesh building explosion kills at least 14 scores hurt

An explosion in a seven-story commercial building in Bangladesh’s capital on Tuesday killed at least 14 people and injured dozens, officials said.

The explosion occurred in Gulistan, a busy commercial area of Dhaka, but details could not immediately be determined, fire department official Rashed bin Khaled said by phone.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.

Khaled said at least 11 fire department teams were working at the scene of the explosion.

Bacchu Mia, a police official at the state-run Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said more than 50 people were taken there for treatment, and at least 14 of them were dead.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

