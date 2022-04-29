Principles of Treatment in Germany

German medicine is associated with high quality and reliability, and this explains the desire of foreign patients to undergo examination and therapy in German hospitals, especially when it comes to the complex pathologies and receiving qualified medical help. As a consequence, one of the most sought-after areas of medical tourism is treatment in Germany.

Why go to Germany for treatment?

For people whose lives depend on the quality of medical services, Germany is an excellent option. The country’s health care and medical education systems receive huge investments. High-quality medical care is available in more than 2,500 German hospitals and approximately 1,400 rehabilitation centers. More than 145,000 doctors treat patients in Germany.

All university hospitals in the country participate in international scientific research. At the same time, German legislation clearly regulates all prices and treatment protocols. The cost of treatment, even at the highest level, is within limits defined by the government policy.

The treatment of any disease in Germany begins with an examination. Modern medicine can cure many diseases, but only if they are detected timely. Therefore, check-up programs are top-rated in German hospitals. People often come to Germany to undergo examination for suspected oncology, autoimmune conditions, neurological disorders, etc.

Cancer treatment in Germany

Like no other field of medicine, oncology is developing at a rapid pace. Cancer is no longer an incurable disease and imminent death. Treatment methods are becoming more and more complex and require highly qualified doctors. Only with an accurate examination and selection of the appropriate therapy cancer can be successfully treated and, in some cases, even cured. Cancer treatment and general medical care in Germany are undeniably at the highest level and have gained worldwide recognition.

Cancer treatment in Germany is carried out by interdisciplinary tumor boards. Doctors of several specialties work together to help the patient.

First of all, comprehensive examination is performed to confirm the diagnosis, including MRI/CT/PET-CT scans, scintigraphy, blood tests for tumor markers, and biopsy.

Results are ready pretty quickly, and a further treatment scheme is developed. It may consist of the following components:

Surgery, including complete or partial removal of the tumor.

All forms of chemotherapy (adjuvant, palliative) that can be inpatient or outpatient depending on the protocol and the patient’s condition.

Different types of radiation therapy or radiosurgery.

Innovative therapies (e.g., immunotherapy, targeted therapy, autologous stem cell therapy, embolization, proton therapy).

Nutritional therapy.

Palliative care, pain-relieving therapy.

One of the essential features of surgical interventions in Germany is wide usage of minimally invasive methods. Endoscopic and robot-assisted surgeries are connected with minimal trauma of healthy tissues and short hospital stay. They aren’t accompanied by pain or other side effects, and are well-tolerated by patients.

Going to Germany for treatment during a lockdown

Undoubtedly, medical tourism in Germany has changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it’s successfully adjusted to the current requirements offering foreign patients the opportunity to undergo medical treatment in Germany during a lockdown.

