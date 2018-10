She received 43.1 per cent of the vote

Barbara Roden has been elected mayor of Ashcroft.

Roden received 319 (43.1 per cent) votes, while Sandy Agatiello had 283 (38.2 per cent) and Alf Trill had 138 (18.6 per cent).

Jonah Anstett (610), Debbie Tuohey (542), Nadine Davenport (528) and Marilyn Anderson (519) have all been elected to the council.