Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Brianna M. of Surrey

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Brianna M. of Surrey:

I entered Miss BC as a new personal challenge and positive learning experience. To build new and healthy relationships with likeminded women. As well as the honor to achieve something and be a positive light to all the people in my life.

I want to show others that they can go after their dreams and accomplish everything they desire in life. I’m a single mother who is determined to create a life I love and can be proud of. While inspiring other women and mothers to do the same. I’ve been through a lot in the past few years and I want to be an example to others that it takes strength, grace and a positive outlook to make the best out of adversity.

My quote is, “Overcoming overwhelming odds creates greatness and beauty.” Overtime, I have come to the realization that strength comes from struggle. Just like coal needs pressure to become a diamond, undergoing certain difficulties leads to fortitude and elegance.

To vote for Brianna, click here

Previous story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Ola L. of New Westminster

Just Posted

Norbord’s 100 Mile location announces indefinite curtailment

More than 100 employees to be affected

Do you agree with the federal government’s decision to ban single-use plastics by 2021?

Do you agree with the federal government's plan to ban single-use plastic… Continue reading

Cariboo Chilcotin Emergency System gains more than 500 new registers

Residents encouraged to continue to sign up year-round

From the 100 Mile Free Press Archives

27 Years Ago (1991): The 100 Mile District General Hospital Auxiliary celebrated… Continue reading

What are your plans after graduation?

Valeria Pineda-Martinez 100 Mile House “I will be continuing as a health-care… Continue reading

Police from B.C., Alberta test out their motorcycle skills in Kelowna

RCMP from B.C. and Alberta participate in motorcycle training course at UBCO

VIDEO: Toronto Police investigate Warriors fan ‘sucker punched’ after Raptors game

Police say no one has come forward with more information

Violent student fight prompts B.C. school district to review processes

It took close to four hours to inform parents student was injured

Police from B.C., Alberta test out their motorcycle skills in Kelowna

RCMP from B.C. and Alberta participate in motorcycle training course at UBCO

It’s spring, but B.C. is sounding the alarm on drought

River Forecast Centre says snow pack levels from last winter are half of normal

Court to mull continuing order against B.C. LNG pipeline opponents

Coastal GasLink was granted an interim injunction in December following arrests and protests

‘Classless’: Warriors react after Raptors fans cheer Durant’s injury

Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka and Danny Green waved to try to get the fans to stop

Northern B.C. gymnastics coach charged with sexual assault of a minor

Marcel Dubroy of Smithers faces five charges in Saskatchewan related to a former Regina athlete

Cyclist’s cross-Canada ride cut short after traffic stop nets drugs, weapons

The man was riding his bike illegaly along the Port Mann Bridge when traffic cops pulled him over

Most Read