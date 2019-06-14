Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Bonnie J. from Abbotsford

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1 in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readers to learn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Bonnie J. of Abbotsford:

I entered the Miss BC pageant because I believe we should follow our dreams and not put them off for a “better” moment. I have struggled with my weight for many years and living through many traumas I have felt worthless. I believe the moment is now and that showing other women with the same struggles that I can do it, I hope to encourage other women to do the same. We are often faced with the question; If not now when? I believe the time is now to stand up, rise up and show up in life. I hope to spread my message to the world that we are meant for greatness and instead of standing IN our story we can stand ON it and improve the world.

I am unique in many ways; usually the loudest one in the room I often am a magnet for people. I believe we should never judge a book by its cover because I never know what story another person has. We are all unique but surprisingly have much in common. I try to be the link in getting women to stand together and empowering them to be their true self.

I have two quotes that have helped me navigate through life. The first is something my grandma would say to me growing up and it has become a slogan I use on motivational shirts I sell when I speak at events; “I can, I must, I will” because of that quote I DID! My other quote that has guided me to become my true self is from my dear friend Brenda Hammon who helped me inspire others with my story and it is “If you don’t like where you are, MOVE, You are not a tree!”

To vote for Bonnie, click here

Previous story
Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Samantha V. of Victoria

Just Posted

Keeping Shuswap alive in 100 Mile House

Efforts to keep the Shuswap language alive have been ongoing in 100… Continue reading

Highway 97 has reopened after single-vehicle incident

UPDATE (1:47 p.m.): The highway has reopened. CLEAR - #BCHwy97 at #BegbieSummit… Continue reading

UPDATE: Lightning the cause of ten small, new fire starts noted Wednesday, June 12 within the Cariboo Fire Centre

Nine fire starts located between Williams Lake and 100 Mile House

The Cariboo Regional District approves a policy for non-medical cannabis retail stores

Retail stores will be evaluated on a case by case basis

Lone Butte Fish and Wildlife Association’s open house set to go off with a bang

‘People can hang out and observe the shooters or try it themselves’

Tarantula the size of a dinner plate caught moulting at B.C. garden

Nine-year-old ‘goliath bird eater’ spider took five hours to shed its skin

Trial begins in case of young Canadian couple killed in 1987

William Earl Talbott II was arrested last year and charged with aggravated murder

Convicted B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley back in custody, 6 months since release

Correctional Services Canada could not provide further details due to privacy concerns

Pot edibles, topicals and extracts to hit shelves no earlier than mid-December: Ottawa

Health Canada wrapped its public consultation on the draft rules for cannabis products in February

B.C. woman fighting to block coroner’s report detailing husband’s death

Fears revealing exactly how Ben Kilmer took his life will have traumatic affect on her two children

UPDATE: Young Chilliwack child who fell in pool in critical condition

Two-year-old child was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

Uniform refresh includes heritage jersey for Vancouver Canucks’ 50th season

Biggest change, logo no longer includes ‘Vancouver’

B.C. Liberals call for tax relief for struggling forest industry

Donaldson rejects ‘messing with stumpage system’ that inflames U.S.

Victoria council to fund Remembrance Day ceremony after controversial debate

‘I am sorry on behalf of this council,’ said Mayor Lisa Helps

Most Read