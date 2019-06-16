Meet the 2019 Miss BC contestants: Andrea V. from Burnaby

Voting for the Miss BC People’s Choice awards ends June 26

Black Press Media is a proud partner of the Miss BC pageants, with this year’s event taking place June 29 – July 1in Fort Langley. As part of the People’s Choice Award, we are posting contestants’ biographies online for readerstolearn more about the women and girls from their communities and to put in their vote.

Submitted by Andrea V. of Burnaby:

The reason why I am entering Miss Teen BC is to grow as a person, acquire new experiences, meet new people, and enjoy the workshops at the program as well as supporting the Cops for Cancer fundraiser. In this experience I hope to gain confidence and learn more about myself.

Some things that make me unique are my abilities with languages. I speak Japanese, Spanish, and English fluently which gives me the ability to interact with people in different languages. I think this is something that makes me very unique.

I also like to volunteer and help others by teaching them new skills, such as music because I have been playing violin for more than 6 years.

“Our happiness lies in the happiness of the other people”- Anonymous This is one of my favourites quotes because it means that you should share and give your happiness to others, and that it is not all about yourself. Trying to find your own happiness is more difficult than giving someone happiness to their life, which is why this quote motivates me

To vote for Andrea, click here

To visit Andrea’s Cops for Cancer page click here

