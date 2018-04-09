New gallery showcases the beauty of wood in all its forms

Ralf and Elke Baechmann are opening More Than WOOD ART GALLERY in 100 Mile House.

A brand new art gallery brings the natural beauty of wood in all its forms to 100 Mile House.

“Most of our work is wood-related in some way – unique functional pieces and artworks made of wood, including wood, or wood art crafted by nature,” says Ralf Baechmann, opening More Than WOOD ART GALLERY with his wife, Elke.

From smaller pieces, like wood turnings and carvings from local artisans, to larger nature-inspired furniture pieces, like tables and chairs, you’ll find it at the gallery, currently representing about 15 artists, with more expected over the coming months. There’s even beautifully framed watercolours and acrylic paintings for your walls, Baechmann notes.

Passion for nature

Originally from Germany, Baechmann set down roots in the South Cariboo in 2001, and has been building beautiful homes in the region with his Most Wanted Contracting since 2005.

Throughout that time, he’s also pursued his life-long passion for working with wood, creating beautiful pieces from richly colored cedar and reclaimed lumber that harkens back to an earlier time.

“I love the rough look, I like it when you can see the marks of the saw on the wood,” he says. “I grew up working with wood and I still love it today.”

A special treat came when Baechmann discovered logs submerged for decades in a lake on the family farm. After drying and milling, the resulting lumber made for some stunning pieces that also tell this unique story.

Seeing many in the Cariboo – both residents and visitors – sharing the same passion, the idea for a wood-focused gallery was born.

Some of the most stunning pieces are those showcasing what Nature has created. “You can’t make that – it’s something Nature does,” Baechmann reflects.

Join More than WOOD ART GALLERY for the grand opening Saturday, April 14, enjoying refreshments, the chance to enjoy the wide variety of work on display and chat with some of the artists.

Visit the gallery on Hwy. 97 at 916 Alpine Ave. in the heart of the Cariboo. To learn more, contact Ralf at ralf@bcinternet.net or 250-706-4706, or call Elke at 250-706-2481.