It’s Blueberry season in 100 Mile House

It might only be May, but blueberries are in season in 100 Mile House.

Le Creuset Blueberries, that is.

Just in time for Mother’s Day, the brand new line from the French kitchenware company joins a timeless collection of enamelled cast iron cookware that seamlessly moves from oven to tabletop – beautifully.

“We’ve been waiting for this new Blueberry line – the colour is absolutely beautiful and will brighten up your kitchenware collection for years to come,” says Janet Lilly, Our Kitchen Corner owner. “People start collecting it and it’s nice because you can add to it a piece at a time.”

And to celebrate the new line, Lilly is offering a 20 per cent discount for all Le Creuset regular-priced inventory throughout Mother’s Day weekend.

Need a few more ideas for mom? Here are a few favourites:

Colour-changing mugs – Far more than colour-changing, as mom fills these mugs with her favourite warm beverage, the image changes, telling a pictorial story along different themes, including moms and daughters, sisters, fathers and sons (something to keep in mind for Father’s Day!), wildlife and more.

In the kitchen – For the mom who loves to cook, Le Creuset isn’t the only colourful option this May 13. Lilly recently welcomed in a wide selection of new aprons and linens, and the Epicurean line offers both natural and colourful wooden cutting boards – beautiful and functional. For something a little more fun – or perhaps mom just loves well-sliced fruit – scan the vast selection of kitchen gifts and gadgets for the Banana-izer: simply close it around your banana for perfectly even slices.

Quill cards – From Ho Chi Mihn City, these beautifully crafted cards are created by rolling and shaping paper into intricate designs (it’s believed the name stems from the original practice of rolling the paper around feather quills, Lilly says). The images are so lovely, many people are framing them as unique art piece.

Get your Shagwear! – It’s not all about the kitchen. In addition to a selection of bath essentials, the Shagwear brand has received a warm welcome across Europe and Canada, where it was was first introduced in 1992. Every Shagwear wallet, handbag and accessory is custom designed in Canada and produced from animal-friendly material – look for your mom’s favourite colours and patterns amid the wide array of wallets, purses, totes, handbags and coin purses!

That’s a wrap! All purchases from Our Kitchen Corner go home in one of the store’s distinctive tissue-lined bags, straight from Montreal. “When you leave the store you feel like you have a present, whether for yourself or someone else.” (And if you need a little help gift-wrapping that gift for mom, they’ll do that too!)

So mark your calendar for Blueberry season and visit Our Kitchen Corner in 100 Mile House at #2-355 Birch Ave. Keep up to date with all the happenings at ourkitchencorner.ca and follow them on Facebook.