Healthy protein, lifestyle changes and knowledgeable guidance can help those working toward a healthy weight, says 100 Mile House Pharmasave’s Lorrie Dolinski, Ideal Protein Weight Loss Protocol coach.

A delicious, nutritious wellness plan to last a lifetime

Ideal Protein plan supports continued success

When it comes to achieving – and maintaining – a healthy weight, simply cutting calories doesn’t work.

Not only do we feel hungry, which makes it difficult to stick with a program, but severe dieting can also trigger additional issues such as muscle loss – one thing you DON’T want to lose.

And that’s why the right amount of healthy protein makes a difference, especially paired with lifestyle changes and knowledgeable guidance. That’s the philosophy behind the Ideal Protein Weight Loss Protocol, offered through the 100 Mile House Pharmasave, explains Lorrie Dolinski.

“People like that they have to be accountable to someone else through the weekly check-ins and that we talk about their experience – the pros and cons of their week – and come up with ideas and suggestions. I’m always available for them,” Lorrie says.

In addition to delicious prepared food, you’ll also enjoy a variety of recipes to create at home with your own healthy proteins and vegetables, like flavourful Chicken Curry with Bell Peppers.

“People also like that the food is pretty satisfying, which can surprise some – they’re not hungry,” Lorrie says.

Here’s how it works:

Essentially, as carbohydrates and sugar intake is restricted, your body begins to break down fat stores to use as energy.

Supported by your Pharmasave pharmacist and Island Protein coach, Ideal Protein Ketogenic Weight Loss Protocol can help you reduce body fat while supporting muscle mass. Its holistic approach helps you achieve a healthier lifestyle and maintain your results, explains Lorrie, who lost 50 pounds several years ago through the program and continues to keep it off today.

The program includes ongoing one-on-one coaching, an individualized approach to setting your weight loss goals, nutrition fundamentals, including how your body gains and loses weight, plus online tools and ongoing support to maximize your success. You’ll find easy-to-prepare, affordable delicious food and keto recipes, along with lifestyle education, coaching and guidance.

A 4-phase approach:

Ideal Protein’s four-phase protocol combines weight loss and a healthier lifestyle education, empowering to sustain your weight loss results.

Phase 1 – follow the protocol and a safe, ketogenic diet to reach your healthy weight

Phase 2 – learn the fundamentals of food and how it impacts your body

Phase 3 – learn better eating and lifestyle habits

Phase 4 – maintain your ideal weight

To learn more, stop by Pharmasave at 575 B Alder Ave. or visit online.

 

