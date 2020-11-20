Snow fun for young Nordics

Charlie Murray takes off down the hill at Centennial Park Sunday as Tipsy (the dog) and Alexandra Wetzig and her dad Thorsten watch. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press). Coach Jens Lundsbye with son Erik in the kicksled at Centennial Park. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press). Oban Chambers skis sideways down the hill at Centennial Park during the 100 Mile Nordics ski day Sunday. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press). Archer Hermiston takes a rest during the 100 Mile Nordics free-ski Sunday at Centennial Park. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press). Arlo Davidiuk tests out his cross-country skis during the 100 Mile Nordics ski day at Centennial Park Sunday. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press). Archer Hermiston zips down the cross-country ski trail at Centennial Park Sunday. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press). Rowan Hermiston and Kurt Lundsbye race down the hill at Centennial Park Sunday. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press). Karl, left, and Erik Lundsbye enjoy the snow at Centennial Park Sunday. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press). Kurt Lundsbye, with coach Shawn Meville watching, shows how it’s done during the 100 Mile Nordics ski day on Sunday at Centennial Park. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press). Kurt Lundsbye shows how it’s done during the 100 Mile Nordics ski day on Sunday at Centennial Park. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press). New skier Alexandra Wetzig tests the slopes as her dad Thorsten watches in the background (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press). Karl Lundsbye enjoys the skills development practice with the 100 Mile Nordics at Centennial Park Sunday. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).

Young members of the 100 Mile Nordics were out in full force at Centennial Park Sunday afternoon to enjoy the recent snowfall and get used to being back on their skis.

The youth are participants in the organization’s Skills Development Program, which runs from November to March. The program, which offers two opportunities a week for younger skiers to learn Nordic skiing, is part of Cross Country BC’s mandate to develop the sport. Youth aged 5 – 18 can participate in the program, which is sponsored by Kal Tire provincially and costs between $65 – $80.

“We are really starting to develop a consistent group of skiers and that bodes well for the future of the club,” said head coach, Ken McKenzie. “Our executive has been involved in a multi-year plan to bring racing back to our club. We need to start them young and develop a lifelong love of the sport.”

Some 26 youth are signed up for the program, but there is still room for more, McKenzie said. New this year is the “take home” rental program for children 12 and under. This allows the organization to reduce gear exchange and contact with staff at the lodge. Interested parents are invited to sign up for the Skills Development Program on the club’s website by following the membership link.

“I really can’t think of any other recreation program in the community that offers this kind of value. We are one of the few sports in town that can exist comfortably during COVID-19,” he said. “We ski Thursdays and Sundays. I’d love to see more people sign up.”

