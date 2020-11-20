Snow fun for young Nordics

Charlie Murray takes off down the hill at Centennial Park Sunday as Tipsy (the dog) and Alexandra Wetzig and her dad Thorsten watch. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).Charlie Murray takes off down the hill at Centennial Park Sunday as Tipsy (the dog) and Alexandra Wetzig and her dad Thorsten watch. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
Coach Jens Lundsbye with son Erik in the kicksled at Centennial Park. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).Coach Jens Lundsbye with son Erik in the kicksled at Centennial Park. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
Oban Chambers skis sideways down the hill at Centennial Park during the 100 Mile Nordics ski day Sunday. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).Oban Chambers skis sideways down the hill at Centennial Park during the 100 Mile Nordics ski day Sunday. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
Archer Hermiston takes a rest during the 100 Mile Nordics free-ski Sunday at Centennial Park. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).Archer Hermiston takes a rest during the 100 Mile Nordics free-ski Sunday at Centennial Park. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
Arlo Davidiuk tests out his cross-country skis during the 100 Mile Nordics ski day at Centennial Park Sunday. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).Arlo Davidiuk tests out his cross-country skis during the 100 Mile Nordics ski day at Centennial Park Sunday. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
Archer Hermiston zips down the cross-country ski trail at Centennial Park Sunday. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).Archer Hermiston zips down the cross-country ski trail at Centennial Park Sunday. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
Rowan Hermiston and Kurt Lundsbye race down the hill at Centennial Park Sunday. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).Rowan Hermiston and Kurt Lundsbye race down the hill at Centennial Park Sunday. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
Karl, left, and Erik Lundsbye enjoy the snow at Centennial Park Sunday. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).Karl, left, and Erik Lundsbye enjoy the snow at Centennial Park Sunday. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
Kurt Lundsbye, with coach Shawn Meville watching, shows how it’s done during the 100 Mile Nordics ski day on Sunday at Centennial Park. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).Kurt Lundsbye, with coach Shawn Meville watching, shows how it’s done during the 100 Mile Nordics ski day on Sunday at Centennial Park. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
Kurt Lundsbye shows how it’s done during the 100 Mile Nordics ski day on Sunday at Centennial Park. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).Kurt Lundsbye shows how it’s done during the 100 Mile Nordics ski day on Sunday at Centennial Park. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
New skier Alexandra Wetzig tests the slopes as her dad Thorsten watches in the background (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).New skier Alexandra Wetzig tests the slopes as her dad Thorsten watches in the background (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
Karl Lundsbye enjoys the skills development practice with the 100 Mile Nordics at Centennial Park Sunday. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).Karl Lundsbye enjoys the skills development practice with the 100 Mile Nordics at Centennial Park Sunday. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).

Young members of the 100 Mile Nordics were out in full force at Centennial Park Sunday afternoon to enjoy the recent snowfall and get used to being back on their skis.

The youth are participants in the organization’s Skills Development Program, which runs from November to March. The program, which offers two opportunities a week for younger skiers to learn Nordic skiing, is part of Cross Country BC’s mandate to develop the sport. Youth aged 5 – 18 can participate in the program, which is sponsored by Kal Tire provincially and costs between $65 – $80.

“We are really starting to develop a consistent group of skiers and that bodes well for the future of the club,” said head coach, Ken McKenzie. “Our executive has been involved in a multi-year plan to bring racing back to our club. We need to start them young and develop a lifelong love of the sport.”

Some 26 youth are signed up for the program, but there is still room for more, McKenzie said. New this year is the “take home” rental program for children 12 and under. This allows the organization to reduce gear exchange and contact with staff at the lodge. Interested parents are invited to sign up for the Skills Development Program on the club’s website by following the membership link.

“I really can’t think of any other recreation program in the community that offers this kind of value. We are one of the few sports in town that can exist comfortably during COVID-19,” he said. “We ski Thursdays and Sundays. I’d love to see more people sign up.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hockey set to resume at Clinton sports complex

Just Posted

Charlie Murray takes off down the hill at Centennial Park Sunday as Tipsy (the dog) and Alexandra Wetzig and her dad Thorsten watch. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
Snow fun for young Nordics

Young members of the 100 Mile Nordics were out in full force at Centennial Park Sunday afternoon

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating the arrest of a suspect in Williams Lake on Oct. 25 after a multi-jurisdictional chase from Kamloops to Williams Lake. (File image)
B.C.’s police watchdog investigating arrest of suspect in Williams Lake after multi-jurisdictional chase

Video of the man’s arrest on Oct. 25 has attracted significant public scrutiny, II0 said

Local vendors are launching a new online Christmas craft market this month. (Photo submitted)
Online craft fair launched

The 100 Mile House Online Christmas Craft Fair to be held Nov. 27-29.

Veronica Cassam can see these feral horses from her house in Lhoosk’uz Dené village, about 173 kilometres west of Quesnel, and she is raising money to purchase hay and grain for them. The Bouchie Lake Country Store is also collecting funds to help the horses. (Veronica Cassam Facebook Photo)
Fundraising underway to feed feral horses in Lhoosk’uz Dené west of Quesnel

Funds are being collected to buy hay, grain and salt blocks for the horses

(Evan Feintman photo)
Pictures with Santa cancelled following new health guidelines

The Candy Cane Lane Initiative as a whole will still happen as planned

People wearing protective face masks play an air hockey game at Central City Fun Park on their opening weekend, in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, June 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
6 things you need to know about B.C.’s latest COVID-19 health orders

Mandatory masks, bans on social gatherings and more to take effect overnight Friday

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announce province-wide travel and other restrictions at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 19, 2020. (B.C. government)
Latest COVID-19 restrictions starting to show results in B.C.

Lower Mainland ‘spillover’ affects health care, other regions

A man wears a mask while walking down Canyon Street in Creston on Nov. 13. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston woman living with COVID-19 reflects on experience

Contracting and living with the virus, she said, has led to a “major reset” in her life

Dwight Ballantyne started #WeSeeYou day to draw more attention to the plight of remote indigenous communities. (Special to The News)
B.C. man aims to bridge gap between remote communities and rest of Canada

Schools across country to send activity kits to isolated towns for Dwight Ballantyne’s #WeSeeYou Day

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes an announcement at the Ornamental Gardens in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Nix non-essential travel, stay home as much as possible as COVID 2nd wave surges: Trudeau

Trudeau was back outfront Rideau Cottage amid concerning COVID-19 projections from Dr. Theresa Tam

A pedestrian walks past a closed storefront on St. Catherine street as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to take its toll on local businesses, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
High-income earners in Canada collected CERB, pandemic-related data shows

Tax policy experts note that many higher-income earners saw their workplaces closed

Droptine, a 5-by-5 mule deer buck who was poached within Kimberley limits. This photo was taken by Dallas Rehill who said: It deeply saddens me I won’t be able to photograph this beautiful animal in years to come. (Dallas Rehill photo)
Famous Kootenay deer shot by poacher, sparking conservation probe

“Droptine” was shot within Kimberley city limits, after hunting season closed; CO has leads in investigation

Most Read