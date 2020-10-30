Nordic skiers practice skills in early snowfall

Juliette Leclair enjoys a day of skiing with the 100 Mile Nordics. Kurt Lundsbye takes advantage of some skills development training in the field at the old 100 Mile Junior. Georgia MacKenzie and Jordyn Mevill are among a group of students practicing their cross-country skills with the 100 Mile Nordics last weekend. (Ken MacKenzie photos, submitted) Bentley Lipsett takes advantage of the fresh snow to do some skills development training with the 100 Mile Nordics at the 100 Mile Jr. site. (Ken MacKenzie photo, submitted).

Thirteen young skiers got the chance to practice their Nordic skills last week, thanks to an early snowfall that blanketed the region.

The 100 Mile Nordics offered the skills development training program in the field behind 100 Mile Junior secondary Saturday. Half a dozen coaches put the youth through their paces, including makeshift jumps, said coach Ken MacKenzie. About three youth were new, having had no training at all and were given tips on balance and proper techniques while the others had a chance to “get a feel for being on skis again.”

The group decided to practice at the junior high field because there wasn’t enough snow at the Nordic trails at 99 Mile. Although it got about six inches, MacKenzie said there was a likely chance they would hit rocks or ruts this early in the season.

“It was mostly just to get out and have fun,” he said, noting the snow was really powdery compared to the usual sticky snow they get this early in the season. “It wasn’t the greatest snow, it was a bit challenging.”

The club is preparing for the new cross country ski season, which will start when the first big snowfall hits. In the past, they have been able to open as early as November.

