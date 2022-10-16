Junior and senior girls rugby in 100 Mile House

From back to front,mnEagles players Joelle Kuyek, Isabella Robbins, Destiny Hunter and Sarah Bollenstein. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Miriah Anderson and Jenny Schroevers. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The LCSS Falcons and PSO Eagles compete for possession of the ball following a scrum. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The Williams Lake Falcons throw in the ball. Eagles players Claire Kreschuk, Kelly Meier, Destiny Hunter and Sarah Bollenstein poise to gain possession. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The PSO Girls Eagles played the Williams Lake Eagles last week. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School Eagles get psyched up to hit the field. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The PSO Girls Eagles played the Williams Lake Eagles last week. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School junior and senior girls’ rugby teams played Williams Lake in three games last week in 100 Mile House.

Rugby season starts in February, but the north is allowed a fall season due to there still being snow on the ground at that time.

Both junior and senior teams played a game and then the two were mixed for the third game.

“We were going to have junior-senior-junior-senior. But based on time, we had just senior-junior and then we mixed the two. Our seniors are really strong so a couple of them sat out to get the other people to experience to balance out the game a bit more,” said coach Kameron Taylor.

“I know they beat us pretty good,” adding that Miriah Anderson scored two tries in two of the games.

There will not be any more in-town games until the spring. In a couple of weeks, the girls will be going to Prince George for a jamboree against Prince George and Williams Lake’s teams.

The goal for this year is continuing to learn discipline, know their assignments and most importantly, have fun, he said.

Taylor said they are planning to go to zones in May and provincials in June.



