108 Golf Resort tees off on Easter weekend

The 108 Golf Resort is set to officially open for the season this Friday, April 15.

Operations manager Lee Hansen said the entire resort is opening sooner than usual, thanks in part to new measures to divert the spring runoff to Sepa Lake. Hansen said they created a new pond at the back nine, as well as a creek running through the course, to help drain the excess water.

Typically the entire course wouldn’t be open until the May long weekend.

“It’s really good this year,” he said. “We’re already ready. We have all the golf carts at the hotel now.”

About 120 members have already signed up for the season, up 15 per cent from last year at this time. Hansen said a good number of them are newcomers to the South Cariboo from the Lower Mainland.

“I’m seeing a lot more people from Kelowna and the Coast coming here to retire,” Hansen said.

The Europeans are also returning, he said, after staying away during the pandemic. Although the summer is booking up fast, he said he’s not sure how many people will be coming in RVs, given the high price of gas, as opposed to staying in the resort. The resort last year built 10 RV spots with power and water, but they were only 40 per cent full.

With so many people ready to golf, Hansen said he’s looking for a chef to open a “nice, basic country restaurant” to serve them.

“I’m looking for a cook. That’s the only hiccup right now,” he said. “With the Europeans travelling again, we have to support them with a place to eat.”



